mocoshow.com
One MoCo Restaurant’s Soup Makes Eater DC’s “Must Try Soups Around DC” List
With November signaling the start of “soup season” in the area, Eater DC had released its list of “Must-Try Soups Around DC” with one Montgomery County restaurant/soup making the list– the warm vichyssoise soup at Joy by Seven Reasons in Chevy Chase. The soup goes...
PhillyBite
Who Has The Best Chicken Wings in Washington DC?
WASHINGTON, DC - There are a few places you can try out: whether you're looking to get some quick chicken wings in DC or spend a few hours in the city enjoying a delicious meal. You have to know where to go!. Proper Social in Washington, DC. Located in the...
Surround yourself in holiday cheer with new immersive experience in DC
WASHINGTON — The newest exhibit at Artechouse in D.C. is a great way to celebrate the season. "Spectacular Factory: The Holiday Multiverse" uses science, technology and art to make you feel the wonder of the holidays. One family we spoke with was visiting from Georgia. "When I walked into...
WJLA
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
fox5dc.com
Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Free Thanksgiving Lunch at Bus Boys and Poets on 14th St in DC
Busboys and Poets is offering a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the homeless, hungry, or anyone who needs one between 12pm and 3pm today (Thursday, November 24th) at its 14th and V location (2021 14th St NW, Washington DC 20009). Reservations are not required and anyone who needs a meal...
WTOP
Driving through a winter wonderland: Where to see holiday lights in DC area
Light festivals and displays are an opportunity for families throughout the DMV to enjoy some Christmas spirit together. Here is a list of where you can see holiday lights in the D.C. area:. Maryland. Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg. The Winter Light Festival in Gaithersburg is welcoming visitors for another...
fox5dc.com
In-person Black Friday shopping makes a comeback in the DMV
WASHINGTON - Inflation did not stop people in the DMV from leaving their houses and going Black Friday shopping. Whether you were in D.C., Maryland or Virginia - you saw shoppers with multiple bags in hand. "It's amazing it just feels good. The lines don't even bother you. You're just...
fox5dc.com
Food & Friends delivers thousands of Thanksgiving meals to DMV residents
A tremendous community tradition continued in D.C. on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers with Food & Friends, a local community-based organization, prepared and delivered thousands of Thanksgiving meals to people in the DMV who are struggling with serious illness and food insecurity.
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
PhillyBite
Must Try Best Restaurants in Georgetown DC
Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, there are many great options in the city. Georgetown Pizza and Grill.
NBC Washington
‘I Think We Might Be Cousins': Two DC Families Uncover Their Shared Family History
Two D.C. educators named Jason Green share more than the same name. Both have a thirst to teach the next generation, and it wasn’t until recently that they learned that both their family’s history could be traced back to Quince Orchard in 1868. It was a family-reunion almost...
mocoshow.com
Owners of Chef Tony’s Have Bought Amalfi; Hope to Reopen Soon
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced in October that it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. The owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda have announced that they have bought the restaurant and hop to reopen in December. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on December 15. Full statement from Chef Tony’s below:
fox5dc.com
Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help those in need in DC region
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals. More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park. Officials say they will provide families with a...
mocoshow.com
The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)
Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Harpers Ferry, WV
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is a well-liked summer time street journey cease, with quick access to a number of cities and surrounding states. Hike the cliffs for an eagle’s eye view over the rivers. Stroll by centuries of historical past in downtown Harpers Ferry and the Harpers Ferry Nationwide Historic Park. See Civil Warfare period cannons, early America sweet retailers, and a provide cease for Lewis and Clark! There are simply sufficient issues to do in Harpers Ferry to make it an ideal sooner or later cease in your subsequent street journey!
Wbaltv.com
First Black Friday flea market supports dozens of Black-owned businesses in Baltimore
While some shoppers hit the big box stores for Black Friday, others stopped by a first-of-its-kind flea market held inside Baltimore Unity Hall. “We are redefining what Black Friday looks like, so literally this is Black Friday, because we are deep in here and just celebrating Black culture and shopping Black today,” BLK FLEA MKT co-founder Bri Mobley said.
Dukem Restaurant Founder Tefera Zewdie Dead At 66
Tefera Zewdie, founder and owner of beloved Ethiopian restaurants Dukem in D.C. and Baltimore, died Nov. 14, according to an update on the restaurants’ website. He was 66. He was widely known as a pioneering businessman in the local Ethiopian community who paved the way for many others to launch businesses of their own or find employment.
fox5dc.com
Black woman reports getting cup with 'monkey' printed as customer's name at Maryland Starbucks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Starbuck employee is suspended, and an investigation is underway after a Maryland woman reported that the word "monkey" was printed as the customer's name on her cup. Monique Pugh said the incident happened on November 19 at a Starbucks store in Annapolis Mall. According to Pugh,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
