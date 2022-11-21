ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PhillyBite

Who Has The Best Chicken Wings in Washington DC?

WASHINGTON, DC - There are a few places you can try out: whether you're looking to get some quick chicken wings in DC or spend a few hours in the city enjoying a delicious meal. You have to know where to go!. Proper Social in Washington, DC. Located in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

In-person Black Friday shopping makes a comeback in the DMV

WASHINGTON - Inflation did not stop people in the DMV from leaving their houses and going Black Friday shopping. Whether you were in D.C., Maryland or Virginia - you saw shoppers with multiple bags in hand. "It's amazing it just feels good. The lines don't even bother you. You're just...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Must Try Best Restaurants in Georgetown DC

Washington DC - Whether you're in town for a quick lunch, a date, or a full day of sightseeing, you can find a restaurant you love. Whether you're looking for the perfect Indian restaurant or a French eatery, there are many great options in the city. Georgetown Pizza and Grill.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Owners of Chef Tony’s Have Bought Amalfi; Hope to Reopen Soon

Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced in October that it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. The owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda have announced that they have bought the restaurant and hop to reopen in December. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on December 15. Full statement from Chef Tony’s below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)

Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Harpers Ferry, WV

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia is a well-liked summer time street journey cease, with quick access to a number of cities and surrounding states. Hike the cliffs for an eagle’s eye view over the rivers. Stroll by centuries of historical past in downtown Harpers Ferry and the Harpers Ferry Nationwide Historic Park. See Civil Warfare period cannons, early America sweet retailers, and a provide cease for Lewis and Clark! There are simply sufficient issues to do in Harpers Ferry to make it an ideal sooner or later cease in your subsequent street journey!
HARPERS FERRY, WV
Wbaltv.com

First Black Friday flea market supports dozens of Black-owned businesses in Baltimore

While some shoppers hit the big box stores for Black Friday, others stopped by a first-of-its-kind flea market held inside Baltimore Unity Hall. “We are redefining what Black Friday looks like, so literally this is Black Friday, because we are deep in here and just celebrating Black culture and shopping Black today,” BLK FLEA MKT co-founder Bri Mobley said.
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

Dukem Restaurant Founder Tefera Zewdie Dead At 66

Tefera Zewdie, founder and owner of beloved Ethiopian restaurants Dukem in D.C. and Baltimore, died Nov. 14, according to an update on the restaurants’ website. He was 66. He was widely known as a pioneering businessman in the local Ethiopian community who paved the way for many others to launch businesses of their own or find employment.
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

