Rockwall, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Applications open for upcoming vacancy on Rockwall City Council

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) – The Rockwall City Council is now accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the City Council in Place 5. Dana K. Macalik has served in the seat since 2017 but was recently elected to Rockwall County Commissioner, Precinct 2 and will assume that role starting January 1. Mrs. Macalik has submitted her Place 5 letter of resignation to Mayor Kevin Fowler, effective December 31.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: A major problem still not fixed

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) A year ago last February, we here in the North Dallas area experienced almost a day and a half without electrical power. No electricity for lights, heat, entertainment, running of essential equipment, or power to run our ever-present battery chargers for our cell phones! Not only we in North Texas suffered this power outage, but 69% of all Texans experienced the same issue. A total of 210 deaths resulted along with an estimated $10.3 billion in damages.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Life Lessons by Erin Kincaid: Holiday Spirit

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) Attend a dinner or an outing with me this month and you will most assuredly be asked this question, “What makes the holidays the holidays for you?” The anthropologist in me wants to know all about the traditions people hold dear, especially when they are people who are different from me. The counselor side of me is always listening to the answer behind the answer.
ROCKWALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Nominations open for 2022 Annual Best of Rowlett

ROWLETT, TX (Nov. 17, 2022) – The Rowlett Area Chamber & Visitors Center announced that nominations are open for the 2022 Annual Best of Rowlett. The community is invited to nominate their favorite businesses, events, organizations and more in 57 categories. Nominations will be taken online by visiting https://www.thebestofrowlett.com/Contender/Nominate through November 29, 2022. Businesses are eligible to be nominated in multiple categories and multiple nominations are allowed across the categories.
ROWLETT, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Downtown Rockwall wins award from Texas Downtown Association

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 14, 2022) – Since it was constructed, Siren Rock Brewery has become a sought after venue in Downtown Rockwall. And now the City of Rockwall has won an award for the project. Rockwall residents rallied to vote, and the Texas Downtown Association (TDA) awarded Siren Rock Brewery with the People’s Choice Best New Construction Project for 2022.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Stepping out in style with Friends

ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 15, 2022) What a treat it was to be invited to today’s Holiday Fashion Show and Luncheon presented by Bella’s House and Friends of the Rockwall County Library!. Moderated by Debbie Deitelbaum, the sold-out, seasonal showcase held in the Rockwall County Library’s Community Room featured...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

