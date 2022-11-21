Read full article on original website
Rockwall Helping Hands, assisted by volunteers, provides Thanksgiving meals to 350 families
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) On Monday, Nov. 21st, and Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, Helping Hands passed out 350 Thanksgiving meals to local families. These boxes included gravy, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin, soup, bread, potatoes, stuffing, and a cake mix with peaches for dessert. With the help...
Applications open for upcoming vacancy on Rockwall City Council
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) – The Rockwall City Council is now accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the City Council in Place 5. Dana K. Macalik has served in the seat since 2017 but was recently elected to Rockwall County Commissioner, Precinct 2 and will assume that role starting January 1. Mrs. Macalik has submitted her Place 5 letter of resignation to Mayor Kevin Fowler, effective December 31.
Rockwall County Open Spaces: ‘We must not delay any longer’
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) In 1986 my wife and I fled the City of Garland and Dallas County. After church one sunny Mother’s Day morning, we visited our future home in Heath. Our three little children jumped out of the car and ran toward the lake without bothering to look inside the house. We knew instantly that we had found our lifetime home.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce awards Rockwall Chamber with 5-Star accreditation
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce with its designation of Accredited with 5 Stars for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community. “Chambers of commerce that achieve an Accreditation designation are...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: A major problem still not fixed
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 22, 2022) A year ago last February, we here in the North Dallas area experienced almost a day and a half without electrical power. No electricity for lights, heat, entertainment, running of essential equipment, or power to run our ever-present battery chargers for our cell phones! Not only we in North Texas suffered this power outage, but 69% of all Texans experienced the same issue. A total of 210 deaths resulted along with an estimated $10.3 billion in damages.
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Life Lessons by Erin Kincaid: Holiday Spirit
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) Attend a dinner or an outing with me this month and you will most assuredly be asked this question, “What makes the holidays the holidays for you?” The anthropologist in me wants to know all about the traditions people hold dear, especially when they are people who are different from me. The counselor side of me is always listening to the answer behind the answer.
Cooking with Ease by Melissa Tate: Homemade Hot Chocolate
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) As we edge towards the New Year, my brain already starts going toward new goals. What do I want to do different next year? What do I want to do better? How can I support my people more? How can I use my gifts to spark joy in myself, and others?
Lone Star CASA receives fall pumpkin donation for Rockwall, Kaufman County children
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 17, 2022) Lone Star CASA hosted a pumpkin drive this past month for children in Rockwall & Kaufman County involved in the child welfare system. The drive was successful, and the community provided pumpkins & decorating kits to CASA, which allowed the kids to participate in painting & decorating pumpkins with their CASA volunteers.
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
Nominations open for 2022 Annual Best of Rowlett
ROWLETT, TX (Nov. 17, 2022) – The Rowlett Area Chamber & Visitors Center announced that nominations are open for the 2022 Annual Best of Rowlett. The community is invited to nominate their favorite businesses, events, organizations and more in 57 categories. Nominations will be taken online by visiting https://www.thebestofrowlett.com/Contender/Nominate through November 29, 2022. Businesses are eligible to be nominated in multiple categories and multiple nominations are allowed across the categories.
Rockwall Helping Hands prepares Thanksgiving baskets for over 200 families
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 16, 2022) Thanksgiving is the tur-KEY to our hearts! On Monday, November 21st, and Tuesday, November 22nd, Rockwall County Helping Hands will be passing out boxes of Thanksgiving items for the underserved in our community. The boxes include everything a family will need for a traditional Thanksgiving...
Newcomers luncheon to feature holiday performance by Garland Symphony
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 15, 2022) Rockwall County Newcomers & Friends will host a luncheon program featuring a holiday performance by The Garland Symphony from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at Occasions at Stone River in Royse City. For luncheon reservations, please RSVP by Monday, Nov. 28. Rockwall...
Rockwall ISD earns A rating from TEA Financial Management and Reporting System
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 15, 2022) Rockwall ISD earned a Superior Achievement rating in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, or FIRST, based on data collected and reported during the 2021 fiscal year, which is the latest reporting year. Since the state began the FIRST system 20 years ago, Rockwall...
Rockwall Community Band to present free Christmas concert
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 18, 2022) Don’t miss the Rockwall Community Band Christmas Concert set for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at First United Methodist Church Rockwall, 1200 E. Yellowjacket Lane. Admission is free! Directed by Mike McGill and Lewis Phelps.
Downtown Rockwall wins award from Texas Downtown Association
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 14, 2022) – Since it was constructed, Siren Rock Brewery has become a sought after venue in Downtown Rockwall. And now the City of Rockwall has won an award for the project. Rockwall residents rallied to vote, and the Texas Downtown Association (TDA) awarded Siren Rock Brewery with the People’s Choice Best New Construction Project for 2022.
Stepping out in style with Friends
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 15, 2022) What a treat it was to be invited to today’s Holiday Fashion Show and Luncheon presented by Bella’s House and Friends of the Rockwall County Library!. Moderated by Debbie Deitelbaum, the sold-out, seasonal showcase held in the Rockwall County Library’s Community Room featured...
Mobile food pantry returns to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Rockwall Nov. 15
ROCKWALL, TX (Nov. 23, 2022) Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church has a Catholic Charities Dallas mobile community food pantry every third Tuesday of the month from 9-11 a.m. The next date for the mobile pantry at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church is Nov. 15. Fresh fruit, vegetables, and other food items are provided at no cost.
