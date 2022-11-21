Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Cruz day trip: Appealing new dining, drinking spots
If you’re looking for a destination for a day trip to Santa Cruz, check out the westside of town, specifically the area around the Swift Street Courtyard. The area has been a shopping and dining mecca for nearly 20 years, but new restaurants, shops and breweries keep popping up in its old industrial buildings. It’s Santa Cruz’s version of Fourth Street in Berkeley, and a lot different than Surf City’s downtown or boardwalk areas.
Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
KSBW.com
Editorial: Food Insecurity
California produces nearly half of the nation’s fruits and vegetables, yet 20% of residents face food insecurity on a daily basis and the levels are much greater for Black, Latino and Multiracial Californians. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as a lack of access to nutritional food...
Photo essay: Thanksgiving food banks provide help for the holidays
Santa Cruz County's Second Harvest Food Bank started its Holiday Food and Fund Drive on Nov. 10 in Aptos Village. Since then, the food bank has continued to raise money and supply food to partner agencies to stock its own food pantries in various communities across the county.
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast and shoppers were waiting in line for the latest deals. Shoppers in Salinas were lined up at Walmart on North Davis Road and Target on North Main Street. Walmart had an estimated 70 people in line while Target had an estimated 50 people in The post Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Wilder Ranch State Park to conduct prescribed burns until December 3rd
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you happen to see smoke in Santa Cruz County throughout the weekend do not be alarmed. California State Parks announced on Friday afternoon they will continue with prescribed burns at Wilder Ranch State Park. The burns will take place between the Eucalyptus Loop Trail and the Long Meadow Trail. State The post Wilder Ranch State Park to conduct prescribed burns until December 3rd appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Small Business Saturday, November 26, on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26, and local shops, boutiques, and restaurants are gearing up, and this year it takes on greater meaning. With many concerned about economic uncertainty and inflation impacting consumer budgets small businesses are forced to compete with big box stores, while still facing challenges from the pandemic.
SPCA Monterey County held their Black Friday adoption event
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): SPCA Monterey County held their Black Friday adoption event. Adopters got to pick their price on all adoptable animals at the shelter. The adoptions include the pet's surgery, permanent microchip identification, vaccinations and a health evaluation. We have more info on tonight's newscasts. If you are looking to adopt a pet then The post SPCA Monterey County held their Black Friday adoption event appeared first on KION546.
Holiday Events to check out on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): The holiday season has arrived and there will be plenty of events to check out on the Central Coast. This list will be constantly updated throughout the months of November and December. If you have any of your favorite holiday events that we have not covered then feel free to reach The post Holiday Events to check out on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Hollister’s newest dining experience gets ready for its Nov. 25 grand opening
With the launch date initially scheduled for a year ago, The Baler Restaurant at the Pendergrass will open to the public for dinner on Nov 25 after a successful—if slightly shaky—soft opening Nov. 23. “That evening was a good experience, for the most part,” said Yvonne Sanchez, who...
benitolink.com
Marley Holte Holiday Dinners continues tradition of giving
A welcome Thanksgiving tradition continues as the Marley Holte Holiday Dinners serves up free meals for community members who may not have the resources to make their own. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 24, homemade dinners of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and vegetables will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis at 270 Kane Drive in Hollister.
American Legion serves over 700 Thanksgiving meals in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- For decades - American Legion Post 31 spent this holiday helping the hungry by preparing and serving up hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners. And this year, they're at it again, with a record-breaking turnout. "It's just a joy being here and being able to give back to the community," said volunteer Diana Dominguez. "This The post American Legion serves over 700 Thanksgiving meals in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
‘Almost hopeless’: San Jose homeless residents prepare for winter
While many Santa Clara County residents are gathering for Thanksgiving in warm settings, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their shelters and...
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
San Jose could house homeless at VTA stations
A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city’s latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations—Cerone and Cottle—to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb. Officials will discuss next steps for these sites on Tuesday. The Cerone yard is in North San Jose’s District 4 near Alviso, and the Cottle station is down south in District 10.
'New normal': SF fishermen say Bay Area crab season may never again start before Thanksgiving
It's going to be harder to find local crab this Thanksgiving -- and possibly for many Thanksgivings to come. Here's why.
KSBW.com
The opening of ice skating by the bay in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey is returning this Friday, Nov. 25. The rink is located in Custom House Plaza. The rink will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Adjusted hours will be on Dec. 5 through 12 and again on Dec. 12 to 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
montereycountyweekly.com
Goodwill Central Coast’s massive operation has a hub in Salinas. But it’s less about retail than workforce.
The first thing a visitor to Goodwill Central Coast’s Salinas headquarters notices is its sheer size. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse has 21 loading docks, and trucks come and go daily, delivering donated goods from over a dozen locations. Goods are sorted, priced and tagged, then shipped out daily to stores, which receive new secondhand goods every day.
Comments / 0