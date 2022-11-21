ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

USGS: 1.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Elgin on Thanksgiving

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake hit near the Elgin area on Thanksgiving. The 1.9 magnitude quake was felt 6 kilometers east south east of Elgin after 11 a.m. with a depth of 1.6 kilometers. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says there...
ELGIN, SC
live5news.com

Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia Solid Waste Department announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department has announced changes to the schedule. According to city officials, they will modify their schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday. Solid waste collections that are normally picked up on Thursdays were moved to Wednesday, November 23, and pick-up will...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: Discarded smoking materials caused Rusty Mill Drive house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia-Richland Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the cause of a massive house fire last week. Investigators say on November 17, the Rusty Mill Drive house fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. Officials say the fire started before 5 p.m. on the rear...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

WATCH: Gamecocks return to victory celebration in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After defeating Clemson for the first time in seven years, the Gamecocks are returned to a cheering crowd. The team headed to Gamecock Park and USC’s athletics department said they expected them at around 7:30 p.m. When the team arrived chants of “Beamer ball” and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Fight at pizza restaurant leaves one injured in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A fight in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant left one person injured. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a man in a photograph Wednesday. Investigators said a woman was hurt during an altercation at Cici’s Pizza in Sandhills. RCSD said the dispute was over parking.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Two charged in West Columbia shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ helps Midlands children at Christmas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. “Every one of the tags on this Angel Tree here at the Columbiana Mall —...
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Carolina Clemson match up at Noon on ABC Columbia

ABC COLUMBIA–The annual Carolina Clemson rivalry will be seen in front of a national network television audience. The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers will kick off at Noon ET on ABC Columbia WOLO TV-25. This will be the 119th match-up in one of the nation’s oldest college football rivalries.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering offering free Thanksgiving meals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Karen’s Mobile Kitchen & Catering is offering free Thanksgiving meals. It starts around Noon/12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 3120 Broad River Road, say organizers. Curtis spoke with the owner, Chef Karen Erinfolami, about the 8th annual event that looks to feed those in need...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

SLED charges Aiken County woman with identity fraud

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Melissa Denise Redd, 42, of Warrenville, SC, on Friday, November 18th for Identity Fraud. SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Investigators say in May of 2022, Redd went to the DMV on Ascauga […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Dozens gather for free meal, groceries ahead of Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — People in the Midlands could get a free meal and groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The event, called Bountiful Harvest, is thanks to a partnership between multiple law enforcement agencies, Serve and Connect, First Community Bank, and other organizations. From 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

One woman dead after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Jackson II Powers Gamecocks Over Upstate

Jackson, averaging 16.5 ppg coming in, bettered his previous high of 20 set in a 32-point loss to Colorado State last week. Jacobi Wright scored 10 points for South Carolina (3-3) and Brown had a team-high nine rebounds. There were 11 lead changes in the first half and Upstate led...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

From Clemson’s side: Tigers fall to Gamecocks in Death Valley

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson fell at home in its regular-season finale to South Carolina, 31-30, at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The loss snapped the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak, which dated to 2016. Clemson fell to 10-2 on the season, while South Carolina improved to 8-4. With the regular season now complete, Atlantic Division champion Clemson will face Coastal Division champion North Carolina in the 2022 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Dec. 3. That game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff on ABC.
CLEMSON, SC

