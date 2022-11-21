Read full article on original website
Next-Gen Chevy Traverse To Launch First, Followed By GMC Acadia And Buick Enclave
GM is gearing up to launch several next-generation full-size crossover models, including the next-gen Chevy Traverse, next-gen GMC Acadia, and next-gen Buick Enclave. Now, GM Authority has learned the order in which GM will launch these three new crossovers. According to sources familiar with the matter, GM will launch the...
Cadillac XT5 Recalled For Faulty Rearview Camera
GM has issued a product recall for certain examples of the 2020 Cadillac XT5 and 2021 Cadillac XT5 due to an issue related to the luxury crossover’s rearview camera. The problem: affected vehicles fitted with the optional Surround Vision feature may have a rearview camera that fails to work or functions intermittently due to coaxial cable connectors being improperly crimped.
2023 GMC Hummer EV3X Offers New Launch Package
The 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is a highly capable machine, both on and off the beaten path. When optioned in the range-topping Edition 1 trim, the all-electric supertruck performs feats seldom seen from a vehicle of its size or heft. Now, GM Authority has learned that the Hummer EV3X Pickup will be available with a new 3X Launch Package.
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Gets Price Increase In November
The 2023 Chevy Silverado HD introduces only minor changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year, with the nameplate receiving a full model refresh for the following 2024 model year. Now, however, GM has increased pricing for the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD during the month of November, 2022.
2024 Chevy Trax vs. 2023 Chevy Trailblazer: Exterior Dimensions Compared
GM revealed the 2024 Chevy Trax this past October, pulling the sheets on an all-new entry-level vehicle for the small crossover segment. When it goes on sale next spring, the new Trax will be sold alongside the Chevy Trailblazer, and with that in mind, we’re taking a look at how the two crossovers compare in terms of exterior dimensions.
Next-Gen Buick LaCrosse Confirmed For China
GM is working on the next-generation Buick LaCrosse sedan for the Chinese market, as confirmed by recent statements made by GM President Mark Reuss. During a presentation given at the recent GM Investor Day event, Reuss addressed several future GM product plans, including plans for the Buick LaCrosse, stating that the LaCrosse “is China only as well.”
2023 Chevy Blazer Highlighted In Charity Drive In Mexico
Shortly after the refreshed crossover’s official launch in the Latin American country, the all-new 2023 Chevy Blazer is highlighted in a new General Motors charity drive in Mexico. GM’s Mexican subsidiary presented “Blazer Route: a path with a cause” as its most recent social responsibility initiative in support of...
1970 Chevelle SS Takes On 1974 Plymouth Duster 360 In A Drag Race: Video
It’s time to head back to the drag strip to watch as a pair of classic muscle machines battles it out for straight-line supremacy. Taking to the lanes this time is a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS, which is lining up alongside a 1974 Plymouth Duster 360 in the following racing video.
No Chevy Express Discount Offers In November 2022
In November 2022, there continue to be no Chevy Express discount offers, though low-interest financing is available for up to 60 months on the full-size passenger and cargo van in select markets. See examples below. Chevy Express Discount Offers. Chevy Express example finance offers in November 2022 are as follows:
2023 Chevy Colorado Pricing Revealed
The 2023 Chevy Colorado got its big debut late in July, with GM ushering in a brand-new third generation for the nameplate. Now, GM Authority has exclusively uncovered in-depth 2023 Chevy Colorado pricing information ahead of official disclosure from the automaker. Per GM Authority sources, the 2023 Chevy Colorado starts...
2023 Corvette Gets Recommended Rating By Consumer Reports
Released for the 2020 model year, the Chevy Corvette C8 is a highly desirable and sought-after performance vehicle. However, this ethos hasn’t been shared by all publications alike, as Consumer Reports had yet to recommend the purchase of the sports car. Now, this appears to have changed for the 2023 Corvette.
Widebody Corvette Z06 Rendering Lays Into The Aggression
The C8 Corvette Z06 stands apart from the “standard” C8 Stingray thanks to its widebody design and aggressive style, but now, one automotive designer is taking the Z06 to new extremes with the following rendering images. Recently posted to social media by Instagram user @carmstyledesign1, the images show...
Upcoming Cadillac GT4 Interior Spotted In China: Photos
Just days after photos and details of the upcoming Cadillac GT4 leaked in China, the interior design of Cadillac‘s new small crossover has just been captured for the first time in that country. New images, posted on Chinese social media channels, show the upcoming Cadillac GT4 interior for the...
2023 Jeep Compass Gets New Engine To Overpower Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain
GM rival Stellantis recently unveiled the latest 2023 Jeep Compass, and with it, a new turbocharged 2.0L I4 engine capable of producing more power and torque than rivals like the Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain. Prior to the introduction of the latest 2023-model-year vehicle, the Jeep Compass was offered with...
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Off-Road Racer Concept Revealed In Australia
Earlier this year, GM Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) announced that the Chevy Silverado ZR2 would be offered in Australia and New Zealand as a 2023 model-year vehicle. Now, GMSV has released an Australian-developed off-road racer concept based on the ZR2 as a promotional tool for the upcoming launch. Created by Chevrolet...
GM Largely Inactive On Twitter For The Last Month
Last month, GM said it would halt its ad spending on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s buyout of the social media platform. Since this announcement, almost all of GM’s official Twitter accounts have gone inactive as well. This inactivity includes all major GM US and Canadian...
