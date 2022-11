RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving… about $1.8 million more. A lucky winner who bought $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Raleigh won a $1.8 million jackpot in the Thanksgiving Day drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

