ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Fatal UTV crash in Delaware County

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeRDR_0jJ7b7Um00

TOMPKINS, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Yesterday, a man passed away in the Town of Tompkins after crashing a UTV.

An investigation revealed that William Youhas, 45 of New Jersey, was operating a side-by-side utility vehicle on Carcass Brook Road when he lost control and the UTV overturned.

Police say that Youhas was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash and ended up pinned between the UTV and the roadway.

Several law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the accident site, but lifesaving efforts were not successful. Youhas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver injured when her car crashes into house

RIFTON – A 31-year-old Ellenville woman whose 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan crashed into a house in on Route 213 in Rifton had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and EMS personnel, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver, identified as Olivia Escalara, was transported to...
RIFTON, NY
WKTV

Multiple crews called to barn fire in Fly Creek

FLY CREEK, N.Y. – Multiple fire departments were called to the scene after a barn caught fire in Fly Creek Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at the barn on County Route 26 shortly after 9 a.m. When the first fire crews arrived they immediately asked other departments for help with...
FLY CREEK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Boiceville man charged with felony DWI

WOODSTOCK – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boiceville man with felony driving while intoxicated after he operated a vehicle in an intoxicated condition, ran off the road, struck a tree and returned to the road before stopping. The incident in the afternoon of November 17...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A sad start to the long holiday weekend after flames tore through a home in Wayne County. The fire broke out at the place along Spring Hill Road in Sterling Township around 4 Thursday afternoon. Crews were able to knock down the fire in about...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

House in Conklin catches fire

CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several houses in the Southern Tier have experienced fire damage over the past couple of days, beginning with a home in Conklin Wednesday morning. According to WNBF, fire crews from over a half dozen departments were called to 19 June Street at 3 a.m. this morning. The fire reportedly started in […]
CONKLIN, NY
wnbf.com

Two Alarm Fire Damages Conklin Home/ Apalachin Fire Investigated

Two families in the Southern Tier are going into the holiday season with fire-damaged homes. No injuries are reported after a two-alarm fire damaged a home in Conklin early in the morning November 23. Firefighters from over a half dozen departments, including over the border from Hallstead, Pennsylvania, were called...
CONKLIN, NY
News 12

Caught on camera: Black bear spotted in Milford backyard

A Milford resident caught a black bear on video late Saturday afternoon tearing down a bird feeder. The video, sent to News 12 by Ted De Giacomo, was taken at 94 Honeycomb Lane. He said it “hung around for at least 15 minutes” and wanted neighbors to be aware of...
MILFORD, NY
WRGB

NY State Police investigating double homicide in Princetown

DUANESBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found dead inside their Duanesburg/Princetown home on Tuesday. State Police say the investigation is in its 'early stages' after a man and a woman were reportedly gunned down and found dead inside a home at 1155 Reynolds Road.
DUANESBURG, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two saved when Thanksgiving fire rips through their home

SPARROWBUSH – A Sparrowbush couple was rescued from their home on Thanksgiving Day as a second alarm structure fire tore through their 20 Greenwood Drive mobile home located off of Route 42. Neighbors who provided initial assistance and response said they saw smoke coming from the eves and immediately...
SPARROW BUSH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for various incidents in the county. A Delhi man is charged with DWI after leaving the scene of a crash. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to the scene of a crash on State Highway 10 in Delhi around 11:15 p.m. Friday, November 18th.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride

Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
KINGSTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy