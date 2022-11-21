Tucker talks Indiana loss, Penn State in final press conference of the regular season
By Alex Faber
The State News, Michigan State University
5 days ago
Redshirt senior running back Elijah Collins, 24, celebrates his touchdown during Michigan State's last game at home against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Spartan Stadium. The Hoosiers ultimately beat the Spartans, 39-31.
Michigan State football's season has officially come to an end in Happy Valley. Finishing with a 5-7 record following a 35-16 loss against Penn State, the Spartans will fall short of bowl eligibility. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception while sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 202 yards and four touchdowns.Sophomore wide receiver Keon Coleman led the Spartan receivers with 91 receiving yards while wrestling with an unknown injury.The Spartans didn't get off to the start they were hoping for. Confusion ensued on the opening drive when Thorne threw an ill-advised backward pass...
Know Thy Enemy is a Q&A where the perspective changes from the eyes of The State News to the eyes of the student newspaper of Michigan State's opponent. This week, The State News' football beat writer Jenna Malinowski spoke with football beat writer Spencer Ripchik of The Daily Collegian ahead of Saturday's matchup. Michigan State football is looking to end the season on a high note as the Spartans head to Happy Valley for a matchup with Penn State in the Battle for the Land Grant Trophy. MSU (5-6) is in the hunt for one last win that would grant them...
In its final game of the regular season, and Michigan State will travel to Happy Valley to face No. 11 Penn State, battling for the Land-Grant Trophy and bowl eligibility.Despite bowl eligibility looming large, Head Coach Mel Tucker wants his players focused entirely on Saturday's game and not what the results could mean for the program. "I don't think there's any reason to continue to harp on that (bowl eligibility) because that's really talking about the end result," Tucker said. "What we really need to focus on as a program and as players and coaches is what we need to do...
After claiming its first road win of the season by 30 points against Central Michigan last week, Michigan State women's basketball will test its undefeated mark on the season (6-0) in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. The four-team tournament will include No. 5 Iowa State, No. 8 North Carolina and No. 18 Oregon. The unranked Spartans will take on the Cyclones (4-0) on Thanksgiving eve at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.The last time MSU was in the PK80 was back in 2017 when it lost its first game of the season to No. 1 Connecticut by a score of...
Senior forward Malik Hall will be benched for the next three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot. Despite Hall's standout performance so far this season, he began noticing pain following the game against Villanova on Nov. 18. MSU men's basketball's medical team said that Hall caught the injury with plenty of time to recover and before it developed into a more serious injury."I feel bad for Malik as he was off to a strong start to his senior season," Head Coach Tom Izzo said. "If there's a silver lining to be found, the medical staff is optimistic that...
The university's official fall break is on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, which allows little time for out-of-state students to travel back home. The Fall 2022 Enrollment Report says out-of-state students make up 22.7% of the total undergraduate enrollment."I definitely think that we should get more time off because … traveling takes almost all day," criminal justice sophomore Agata Osmolska said.Traveling to the airport on a bus and being required to arrive at the airport two hours ahead of departure becomes a day-long transportation ride, nursing sophomore Abby Fogerty said. She has an exam on Wednesday afternoon and a flight...
A protest by student organizers with MSU's chapter of the Sunrise Movement was stopped by Spartan Stadium security during MSU's final home game against Indiana.During the game, Sunrise students stood at the top of the stands and unraveled banners reading "NO OIL MONEY" and "TRUSTEES: DIVEST NOW." Their protest is part of the group's larger push for full divestment from fossil fuels by MSU's Office of Investments and the board's investment committee.Comparative cultures and politics sophomore Jesse Estrada-White said that they stood with the signs visible for about ten minutes before the intervention. However, it may have felt longer than...
Michigan State University trustees serve eight-year, publicly elected, voluntary terms and do so without compensation. While they don't receive a salary, they do have access to several benefits through the university.A document given to trustees at orientation lists benefits that are available only to sitting trustees and are provided "in support of conducting university business." Several of the perks are the same as those given to MSU faculty, staff and employees. All board members receive a faculty and staff permit, which serves as a parking pass and gate card. With this permit, they have access to park in all employee lots...
November is Native Heritage Month, yet it can be overshadowed by a holiday that can be hard to celebrate. Thanksgiving can be potentially triggering for certain cultures without proper education. Organizations like the North American Indigenous Student Organization, or NAISO, are working to bring education and inclusion to campus.Neely Bardwell is one of the co-chairs of NAISO as well as a co-chair and founder of the James Madison College Native Student organization."My main focus on campus is to make sure that Native students have a safe and welcoming space and to create an inclusive and equitable environment on campus for Native...
While Thanksgiving may be the primary focus for most East Lansing residents this week, Black Friday comes in a close second for many. If you plan to spend your holiday in the East Lansing area, here is a guide for your day of shopping.Grand River AvenueMoosejawGet 20 percent off the entire store with some exclusions, and select items will be up to 40 percent off. The first 30 customers at the door will receive a free Nalgene bottle, as well as a $5 or $10 gift card that can be used day of.Customers with a rewards membership will get 50...
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
Interim president Teresa Woodruff is a woman with diverse talents. Her background in science and leadership has led her to be an inspiration for various female empowerment groups on campus.She came to MSU in August 2020 as provost. Her background in biological sciences, ovarian biology and reproductive science helped her specialize and merge the two fields of oncology and fertility. She even created her own term: "oncofertility." All of these accomplishments have given her a foundation to be prepared for the role she has stepped into. Woodruff continues to get rave reviews in the interactions she has had with different...
You might have passed one of them in the hallway, or spotted one taking a sneaky photo of their meal in a campus dining hall. You might even have met them without knowing. They walk among us. They're a voice of the people, an anonymous mouthpiece for students' strong opinions of East Lansing's eats. They are the Michigan State University Food Critics.In fall of 2021, six friends realized they were talking quite a bit about the food served on campus. One joked they should document and review their experiences of the dining halls. Another stepped up and created an Instagram...
At the general assembly meeting for the Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, on Nov. 17, two special presentations focused on healthcare and relationship violence and sexual misconduct, or RVSM, initiatives at MSU. The meeting rounded out Mental Health Awareness Week."We were asked back in October to give a summary of everything that's happened in the RVSM space from 2019 to 2022 to the Faculty Senate and to do so in 15 to 20 minutes," MSU psychology professor and RVSM adviser Rebecca Campbell said. "That is not possible ... there is literally no way I can do justice...
Michigan State University is among 106 operational land grant universities, or institutions of higher education that benefit from the Morrill Act. The act granted federally controlled land to U.S. states to establish primarily agricultural colleges. As Thanksgiving approaches, Indigenous students find it important to remember how the legacy of colonization permeates MSU, as stolen Indigenous land is the foundation of the land grant university system. "We described (land grant universities) as being built on land that was ceded," public affairs professor Anna Pegler-Gordon said. "Which is a legal term that, like a lot of legal terms, obscures the kind of violence …...
The MSU Student Organic Farm has provided over 2,000 pounds of fresh produce to food-insecure international families through the Student Parent Resource Center this month. Student Organic Farm interim director Laurie Thorp said they were able to connect with and give to families in need by partnering with MSU's RISE program and University Village Apartments - making the initiative a collaborative effort between four MSU entities."Many of the families said to us, this was the first fresh produce that they've had since they've gotten here," Thorp said. This week, as Thanksgiving approaches, student organizers distributed proteins for the first...
Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
Growing up in a poverty-stricken community in Haiti, mechanical engineering junior and Evans Scholar Jon Paul regularly went to school hungry. After school, Paul attempted to focus on his studies in a two-room household of eight people. In a song he listened to often, Bob Marley gave him his solution: "Education is key." "I knew education was the key to breaking my family out of the cycle of poverty," Paul said. "There was really no shortcut. I knew that." Paul's family did not work and had limited education. "It was a struggle every day," he said. As a freshman...
CORONADO, Calif. - When 2011 rolled around and Michigan State prepped for a groundbreaking matchup versus North Carolina aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Sean Newman was disappointed. A lifelong Spartan fan, Newman had just graduated from MSU in 2010, narrowly missing out on the experience as a student. He also was in the process of enlisting in the military, narrowly missing out on the experience as a soldier. Newman was stuck in no-man's-land. Then 11 years later, MSU announced it was returning to San Diego to play in the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. It was perfect for now-Lieutenant Commander...
On Tuesday students and community members gathered on the second floor of MSU's main library for a Clothing Repair-a-Thon. The event aimed to educate attendees on how repairing their old items could reduce garment waste and make clothes more unique in the process.The event was a collaboration between the MSU Library's Makerspace and the MSU Surplus Store. The Makerspace provided sewing machines, needles, thread and a space for the event. The Surplus Store - the retailer where MSU sells used and unneeded furniture and apparel - provided tattered garments and fabric for students to mend or combine into something wholly...
