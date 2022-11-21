Winning in improbable fashion isn’t a sustainable route to a championship of any kind — no matter the sport. The 2022 Iowa football team proved that. The Hawkeyes were fun to watch weekly. Five of Iowa’s 12 regular season games were decided by one score. Iowa often found ways to win games with big plays on defense and special teams. The Hawkeyes weren’t just forcing turnovers or changing field position either — they were scoring points via pick sixes, fumble returns, and punt blocks.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO