Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Iowa football hindered by injuries in loss to Nebraska

Injuries marred Iowa football’s final game of the season at Kinnick Stadium Friday afternoon. With five starters watching from the sidelines, Iowa lost to Nebraska, 24-17. The Cornhuskers hadn’t beaten the Hawkeyes since 2014. Both senior tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum were injured in Iowa’s...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Iowa football’s senior class leads Hawkeyes to bowl game

Iowa football’s 2022 senior class will be remembered for its ability to fight through adversity. From enduring a COVID-19-shortened season in 2020 to starting a season 3-4 for the first time in 15 years in 2022, the Hawkeyes’ 27 seniors can take credit for keeping the program’s head above water.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Underwhelming offensive performances define Iowa football’s 2022 campaign

Winning in improbable fashion isn’t a sustainable route to a championship of any kind — no matter the sport. The 2022 Iowa football team proved that. The Hawkeyes were fun to watch weekly. Five of Iowa’s 12 regular season games were decided by one score. Iowa often found ways to win games with big plays on defense and special teams. The Hawkeyes weren’t just forcing turnovers or changing field position either — they were scoring points via pick sixes, fumble returns, and punt blocks.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Live updates | Iowa football faces Nebraska on senior day

The Iowa football team will take on Nebraska at 3 p.m. Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will honor 27 seniors on Duke Slater Field at 2:30. With a win today, Iowa will clinch a Big Ten West Division title and a berth in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes made the 2021 Big Ten title game and lost to Michigan, 42-3.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football vs. Nebraska

Nebraska defeated Iowa, 24-17, at Kinnick Stadium on Friday securing the Heroes Trophy. Iowa’s chances of making the Big Ten Championship game are eliminated unless both Purdue and Illinois lose on Saturday. Iowa’s offense, as of last week, is second to last in college rankings. Early in the game...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s wrestler Nelson Brands earns gutsy win in season debut

Senior 174-pounder Nelson Brands made his return to the mat on Saturday afternoon as the No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated No. 21 Penn, 26-11, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Brands — the son of Iowa men’s wrestling’s associate head coach Terry Brands — made his season debut against Quaker...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling preparing for No. 21 Penn

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 21 Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual will be streamed live on BTN+ with former Hawkeye wrestlers Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young on the call. The Hawkeyes are 4-0 with dual wins against...
IOWA CITY, IA

