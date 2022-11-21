Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla replaces Spencer Petras in Nebraska game
Iowa football backup quarterback Alex Padilla is in the Nebraska game for senior starter Spencer Petras. Petras sustained an apparent injury to his throwing arm after a strip sack by Quinton Newsome in the first quarter. Petras headed into the medical tent after the sack and remained dressed on the sidelines with a sling on his throwing arm.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football hindered by injuries in loss to Nebraska
Injuries marred Iowa football’s final game of the season at Kinnick Stadium Friday afternoon. With five starters watching from the sidelines, Iowa lost to Nebraska, 24-17. The Cornhuskers hadn’t beaten the Hawkeyes since 2014. Both senior tight end Sam LaPorta and fullback Monte Pottebaum were injured in Iowa’s...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football’s senior class leads Hawkeyes to bowl game
Iowa football’s 2022 senior class will be remembered for its ability to fight through adversity. From enduring a COVID-19-shortened season in 2020 to starting a season 3-4 for the first time in 15 years in 2022, the Hawkeyes’ 27 seniors can take credit for keeping the program’s head above water.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Underwhelming offensive performances define Iowa football’s 2022 campaign
Winning in improbable fashion isn’t a sustainable route to a championship of any kind — no matter the sport. The 2022 Iowa football team proved that. The Hawkeyes were fun to watch weekly. Five of Iowa’s 12 regular season games were decided by one score. Iowa often found ways to win games with big plays on defense and special teams. The Hawkeyes weren’t just forcing turnovers or changing field position either — they were scoring points via pick sixes, fumble returns, and punt blocks.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball falls to TCU in Emerald Coast Classic championship game
Iowa men’s basketball struggled throughout a 79-66 loss to TCU in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, on Saturday evening. The Horned Frogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes of action and the Hawkeyes never fully recovered. Iowa managed...
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football faces Nebraska on senior day
The Iowa football team will take on Nebraska at 3 p.m. Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will honor 27 seniors on Duke Slater Field at 2:30. With a win today, Iowa will clinch a Big Ten West Division title and a berth in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes made the 2021 Big Ten title game and lost to Michigan, 42-3.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. Nebraska
Nebraska defeated Iowa, 24-17, at Kinnick Stadium on Friday securing the Heroes Trophy. Iowa’s chances of making the Big Ten Championship game are eliminated unless both Purdue and Illinois lose on Saturday. Iowa’s offense, as of last week, is second to last in college rankings. Early in the game...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball wards off second-half comeback, beats Clemson to advance to Emerald Coast Classic championship game
The just under 7:30 left on the game clock of Friday’s Emerald Coast Classic semifinal game between No. 25 Iowa and Clemson in Niceville, Florida, the Hawkeye men’s basketball team was in firm control of the contest. Iowa was up, 60-46, and was on a 19-9 scoring run.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestler Nelson Brands earns gutsy win in season debut
Senior 174-pounder Nelson Brands made his return to the mat on Saturday afternoon as the No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated No. 21 Penn, 26-11, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Brands — the son of Iowa men’s wrestling’s associate head coach Terry Brands — made his season debut against Quaker...
Daily Iowan
Clark, Czinano stand out again for Iowa women’s basketball in victory over Oregon State
The Iowa women’s basketball team earned a 73-59 win over Oregon State in Portland on Friday to start the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The semifinal-round victory sets the Hawkeyes up to face No. 3 UConn in the championship game on Sunday. “This opportunity to play in this tournament is...
Daily Iowan
No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling preparing for No. 21 Penn
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 21 Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual will be streamed live on BTN+ with former Hawkeye wrestlers Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young on the call. The Hawkeyes are 4-0 with dual wins against...
