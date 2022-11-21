New ad casts Warnock as foil to scandal-plagued Walker



A new ad from Sen. Raphael Warnock's (D-GA) campaign highlights his character and commitment to the people he represents, attempting to draw a contrast with his Republican rival Herschel Walker's scandal-plagued candidacy.

The 30-second television spot also appears to hit back implicitly at a new attack ad from Walker's camp tying him to the eviction of low-income residents in a building his church owns. The Georgia Senate race advanced to a runoff after neither Warnock nor Walker received more than 50% of the vote in the general election earlier this month.

"My parents taught me that nothing is more important than your name," Warnock says in the ad. "Character is what you do when nobody's watching. It's about doing the right thing simply because it's the right thing, and doing it over and over again."

"It's an amazing thing for the people of your state to say that 'we want you to represent us.' That's not simply a vote, it's a sacred trust. They're counting on me to be thinking about them and their families, and that's what I'm committed to doing every single day," he continues.

The Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, launched an attack ad last week on behalf of Walker's campaign highlighting news reports that Warnock's Ebenezer Baptist Church evicted tenants of its downtown Atlanta apartment complex that is a refuge for the homeless and mentally unwell, all while paying Warnock $7,500 a month. Warnock has denied the allegations, calling them an attempt to " sully Ebenezer Baptist Church ."

Walker, for his part, has dealt with allegations that he paid for abortions for more than one ex-romantic partner, despite his anti-abortion campaign position, and faced criticism for fathering multiple unacknowledged children while advocating more fathers in the home. He has denied the abortion allegations.

The runoff election will occur on Dec. 6 with only Warnock and Walker on the ballot as the two highest vote-getters. Warnock finished ahead of Walker by about 1 point, with 49.4% of the vote, while Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver received about 2%.