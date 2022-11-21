Bagels might truly be one of the world's best culinary inventions. Perfectly pillowy yet crisp, with a crisp exterior that gives way to a soft interior, the bagel's perfectly circular, lightweight shape also makes it a stellar on-the-go handheld option. It's also an amazing vehicle for a slew of spreads besides cream cheese, an ideal sandwich bread, and so much more. An optimal way to start the day — or, really, to be enjoyed at any point throughout the day, bagels are a top-tier, A+ bread option that have a cult following that borders on fervent.

