fox5atlanta.com

Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died

EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Young woman found dead, shot in Decatur parking lot

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected homicide after finding a young woman deceased inside a Snapfinger Parkway parking lot in Decatur Saturday afternoon. Officers were first called to the lot to look into a ‘suspicious' parked vehicle. When they got there, they said...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 injured, 1 dead after shootout during home invasion, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after multiple people, including teenagers, were shot during a home invasion in DeKalb County. Police said they found three men — 23-year-old Jacqueze Grier, 18-year-old Taneaious McCune and a 15-year-old boy — shot outside a home on Gresham Road on Friday afternoon. Police said all three went to a hospital in serious to critical condition. Police said McCune later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Two Horses Struck and Killed by Garbage Truck Friday Morning

Two horses were struck and killed by a garbage truck, near Bells Crossroads, shortly before daybreak Friday. Alabama State Troopers and the Gaylesville Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:00am, and Highway 68 in the area was closed for a short period of time due to the accident. Early...
GAYLESVILLE, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Man rushes in, pulls baby to safety from burning East Point apartment

EAST POINT, Ga. - Ricardo Tolbert says he saw something and acted Wednesday when flames started shooting out of one of the buildings at the Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road in East Point. "It was just chaos yesterday," he said. "When I got up to...
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Vigil held for murdered Lyft driver

The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. Days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting.
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead, multiple people shot near Atlantic Station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police held a press conference since breaking the news that multiple people were shot on Market Street near Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta Saturday night. FOX 5 Atlanta has confirmed that one of those victims, a male, is now dead. So far, police have said five victims...
ATLANTA, GA

