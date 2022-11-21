Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died
EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Young woman found dead, shot in Decatur parking lot
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected homicide after finding a young woman deceased inside a Snapfinger Parkway parking lot in Decatur Saturday afternoon. Officers were first called to the lot to look into a ‘suspicious' parked vehicle. When they got there, they said...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating after 3 people shot in DeKalb County
Investigators say the shooting happened on Gresham Road. Two adult males and a male juvenile were rushed to the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Residents return to sift through rubble day after deadly apartment fire
The deadly fire at Polaris East Point claimed the life of at lease one little girl and destroyed multiple units the day before Thanksgiving. Some residents came back Thanksgiving Day in hopes of finding anything left.
2 People Killed, 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a man and his daughter. The crash happened on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton around 11:30 a.m.
fox5atlanta.com
3 injured, 1 dead after shootout during home invasion, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after multiple people, including teenagers, were shot during a home invasion in DeKalb County. Police said they found three men — 23-year-old Jacqueze Grier, 18-year-old Taneaious McCune and a 15-year-old boy — shot outside a home on Gresham Road on Friday afternoon. Police said all three went to a hospital in serious to critical condition. Police said McCune later died.
Cobb County father with brain injury after collision able to walk again
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County father who was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle is out of the hospital and recovering with his family. Cameron Edwards suffered brain and spinal injuries when he was hit on Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County, last month. Each...
fox5atlanta.com
Sifting through ashes, Clayton County apartment fire victims praying for help
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Residents of a Clayton County apartment complex spent their Thanksgiving Day rummaging through the ashes left behind by a massive fire at the building Wednesday afternoon. Tracie Patton says everything she worked for went up in flames. The fire destroyed an entire building inside the Park...
weisradio.com
Two Horses Struck and Killed by Garbage Truck Friday Morning
Two horses were struck and killed by a garbage truck, near Bells Crossroads, shortly before daybreak Friday. Alabama State Troopers and the Gaylesville Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:00am, and Highway 68 in the area was closed for a short period of time due to the accident. Early...
Confrontation between homeowner, stranger found sleeping inside leads to deadly shooting
ATLANTA — Update: The homeowner has been arrested and charged with murder. A homeowner has been detained after police said he fatally shot a stranger who he reportedly came home to find sleeping inside his home. Maj. Peter Malecki with Atlanta Police Department said officers responded just before 6...
fox5atlanta.com
Vigil held for Lyft driver killed after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County
NORCROSS, Ga. - The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. . On Friday, days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting. "I think we've all already...
fox5atlanta.com
Man rushes in, pulls baby to safety from burning East Point apartment
EAST POINT, Ga. - Ricardo Tolbert says he saw something and acted Wednesday when flames started shooting out of one of the buildings at the Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road in East Point. "It was just chaos yesterday," he said. "When I got up to...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 2 says she lost everything in apartment fire
One woman says she and her two daughters are homeless after a fire consumed their apartment building the day before Thanksgiving in Clayton County. They recount their near escape.
fox5atlanta.com
Vigil held for murdered Lyft driver
The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. Days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Father, young daughter dead in Thanksgiving murder-suicide out of Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father and his young daughter are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Clayton County. It happened Thanksgiving night at around 9:35 p.m. Police say they were called to the 8000 Block of South Bay Court to perform a welfare check after reports of...
Man having “mental crisis” tased in metro mall, customers mistake Taser sound for gunshots
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incident at Southlake Mall involving police caused quite a scare for shoppers. Morrow police said at 2:53 p.m., officers went to Southlake Mall about a disturbance. When they got to the mall, they came across a man who they said may have been having a mental health crisis.
fox5atlanta.com
One dead, multiple people shot near Atlantic Station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police held a press conference since breaking the news that multiple people were shot on Market Street near Atlantic Station in northwest Atlanta Saturday night. FOX 5 Atlanta has confirmed that one of those victims, a male, is now dead. So far, police have said five victims...
fox5atlanta.com
Intense early morning house fire in Haralson County kills two people
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are dead after a fire tore through a home in Haralson County early Monday morning, Sheriff Stacy Williams confirmed to FOX 5. Investigators are now trying to figure out how the blaze started. "It’s a tragedy, to say the least," Sheriff Williams said. "There...
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
