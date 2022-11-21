ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Coping with holiday anxiety and troublesome situations

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Noon to talk about handling anxiety during the holiday season.

Whether you are coping with social anxiety, on a diet, or visiting an estranged family member Dr. Gonzales gave tips on how to heal with the circumstances.

Dr. Gonzales said it is important to acknowledge a lost loved one and if someone else is alone try to reach out to them. He emphasized acknowledging a lost loved one by either toasting or saying a prayer for them.

If you are the one hosting a celebration Dr. Gonzales said to make attainable goals, designate people to help out and reach out to others who may be alone.

Watch the video to learn all of Dr. Gonzales’ tips.

