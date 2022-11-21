Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robberyThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Related
WXII 12
Business owners urge consumers to shop local during Small Business Saturday
Black Friday has ended but the shopping season has not with Small Business Saturday underway and Cyber Monday just two days away. Local businesses will have a chance for a boost in revenue with Small Business Saturday. It’s a tradition The Candy Shop president Annette Conrad says benefits both the...
WXII 12
A Thomasville Thanksgiving! Meals given to homeless, elderly and less fortunate
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Several groups partnered together to give out free meals to the homeless, less fortunate and elderly community members in the Thomasville area. Thomasville Councilwoman Wendy Sellars partnered with the Davidson County Transitional Services and Hugs Heal Thomasville to provide a free home cooked meal to Thomasville residents.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
WXII 12
A Winston-Salem man is inspiring others with cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is feeling grateful for his family and hospital staff as he continues his battle with lung cancer, and he wants to inspire other cancer patients to look for hope. Tim Shepherd said it's because of his family he was able to keep going,...
WXII 12
Holiday shoppers are trying to make the most of Black Friday deals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Inflation is continuing to affect people going into the holiday season. Shoppers in the Triad say they're trying to make the most of "Black Friday Deals", but higher prices are causing them to be much more cost-conscious. Mimi Emmerich and Sophia Petronzio were two shoppers who...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Samaritan Ministries feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's nonprofit organization Samaritan Ministries serves its shelter residents and community members every day, making sure no one is left hungry. Their mission is simple, to provide food, shelter, and hope through Christian love. This Thanksgiving, administrators tell WXII the mission is the same, but there's...
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
Randleman Road reopen after crash, downed power lines temporarily closes street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All of Randleman Road is now reopen. PREVIOUS STORY: Randleman Road is closed after a crash in Greensboro Saturday. The road is closed between West Vandalia Road and Rocky Knoll Circle after a crash and downed power lines in the area. Duke Energy has been...
A portion of N. Chruch Street in Greensboro is temporarily closed after a crash with injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash with injuries in Greensboro, according to officials with GPD. Greensboro police said North Church Street is closed between Field Street and Bond Street until further notice. Officers said they do not know roadway will be back open.
WXII 12
Christmas in the Triad: Tanglewood’s Festival of Lights offers unique experience during holidays
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Watch the 2020 Tanglewoods festival of lights above. The Tanglewood Park festival of lights is once again taking up the stage during the holiday seasons in the triad. The shows run from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in Clemmons. Organizers said Thursday through Sunday show are...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WXII 12
Greensboro native returns home to conduct one the Triad's popular holiday symphony performance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch the full interview above. "A Carolina Christmas" Circle de la Symphonie returns to Winston-Salem for its 10th year. This season, "cirque de la symphonie" returns to thrill audiences with a show full of holiday music. WXII guest, Chelsea Tipton, a Greensboro native has won over...
WXII 12
Man shot in finger at home on Hemlock Drive in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch 11 p.m. Friday Headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that left a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. While on officers were on their way to the scene, they said they were notified that the victims was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WXII 12
United Furniture Industries lays off all Triad employees overnight via e-mail, text message, letter states
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Board of Directors for United Furniture Industries (UFI) has announced the decision to terminate the employment of all its employees effective Nov. 21. WXII 12 News received a copy of two letters sent from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday...
WXII 12
Sheetz to drop gas prices to $1.99 a gallon for unleaded 88 for limited time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sheetz announced it will drop gasoline prices for Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sheetz said the promotion will begin on Monday, Nov....
ncconstructionnews.com
German motor producer to build $100 million factory in Winston-Salem
Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion. The company announced on Nov. 16 that it will build its North American headquarters just east of the city and move production from Greensboro – part of a significant expansion by Ziehl-Abegg in North America.
WXII 12
Crash in Greensboro leaves injuries, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roads have been opened after police closed lanes due to a report of a crash down North Church Street in Greensboro. This happened between Field Street and Bond Street on Friday night. Officers said there were injuries. We are waiting to hear back from police about...
WXII 12
USA-England matchup brings excitement to fans in downtown Winston-Salem, helps local businesses
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The World Cup matchup — USA vs. England — brought excitement to Triad fans in downtown Winston-Salem, and helped local businesses that are navigating through economic difficulties. Fans packed part of Fifth Street in downtown Winston-Salem Friday at 10:30 a.m. Small Batch Beer Company...
Dog abandoned in Triad finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
Person walking on South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro hit, taken to the hospital
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit while walking on near South Elm-Eugene Street and I-40 Tuesday. Greensboro police said a call came in at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. The person was taken to the hospital. Police are out on the scene investigating Tuesday evening. WFMY News 2 has crews...
Comments / 2