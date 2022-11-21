ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ centers in Metro Detroit face threats, harassment

By Andres Gutierrez
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After the shooting in Colorado over the weekend, a local LGBTQ community center invited people to gather Monday evening and discuss the rise in threats and violence against the queer community.

Organizations that serve the LGBTQIA+ community in Metro Detroit are taking steps to ensure their members are safe.

LGBT Detroit believes a vandalized sign and neon zip ties strewn about their location on Greenfield Road is a way someone is trying to intimidate those visiting the safe space in Northwest Detroit.

"We've always been aware of people like us being assaulted. LGBT people have a long history of being a targeted group of people," said A. Nzee Kwabena, executive director of LGBT Detroit.

The organization has reported the damage to law enforcement.

"All this does is just bring attention to the fact that even with all the best intentions, harm exists. People seek us out," Kwabena said.

The Colorado LGBTQ club shooting evoked memories of Orlando's 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre.

"This violence, This stirring up of hatred targeting the queer community, has to stop," said Dave Garcia, executive director of Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center in Ferndale.

As the largest LGBTQ center in Michigan, Garcia told CBS Detroit they're a target for hate mail, protestors, and threatening phone calls.

"We just had someone call and said they were friends with the Parkland shooter, and we're on the way to affirmations and so having to close the building for that and deal with those types of threats is something that, unfortunately, we were becoming a little too accustomed too," Garcia said.

In the wake of the latest tragedy, Affirmations brought the community together, regardless of sexual orientation, with the hope they could rally against hate.

"It's important that the Straight community gets off the sidelines. It's not enough to say that you have a gay friend. You see us under attack. You saw us under attack during the midterms. You saw politicians ginning up hatred against the queer community to score votes. You've got to speak out," Garcia said.

