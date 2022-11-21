ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 20 top last-minute Black Friday deals, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you haven’t yet seen items you want to splurge on during Black Friday sales, these last-minute deals could change your mind. The bargains during the biggest shopping day of the year are good enough for most shoppers to brave the madness, but these days, most deals are available online. Many sales will last throughout the weekend, offering multiple opportunities to buy an item.
TechRadar

Dyson Black Friday 2022 deals: discounts on vacuum cleaners, fans and more

Dyson has become a household name, offering innovative tech wrapped in beautifully designed products for the home and your hair. However, all Dyson products – whether its popular cordless vacuum cleaners or its fan/purifiers – are pretty darn expensive. So, if you can find them on a discount,...
CBS LA

Walmart Deals for Days: Walmart just added a ton of new deals to its Black Friday sale today

Attention Walmart shoppers: A brand new batch of Black Friday deals just went live at the Walmart Deals for Days sale today. Here are all the top deals, available to shop now for Walmart+ members -- including a PlayStation 5 restock and Xbox Series X restock. (Everyone can shop these Black Friday deals starting Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. EST.)Walmart+ members get early access to these Black Friday dealsIf you want to shop these deals now, you'll need to be a paid Walmart+ member. (Walmart+ members get other benefits, like a free subscription to Paramount+.) Tap the button below to...
Elite Daily

$10 Off Candles For Bath & Body Works’ Early Black Friday Deals

Filling your home with the scent of freshly baked cookies or a fresh balsam tree during the holidays only enhances your holiday spirit. Luckily, the best Bath & Body Works’ early Black Friday sales happening now include $10 off their popular three-wick candles. Along with candles, you can find...
NBC News

27+ best deals from Best Buy's Black Friday sale

As we near the holiday season, some retailers are opting to start their Black Friday sales ahead of the shopping event. Best Buy is one of several retailers offering Black Friday deals now, alongside Amazon, Target and Walmart. Products that are part of the deal event will be labeled online...
Refinery29

The Best AirPod Black Friday Deals Across The Internet

AirPods quickly went from a weird novelty item (were people really going to be able to keep track of those little wireless buds?) to a tech must-have. They're so covetable that they're rarely marked down, making Black Friday the time to finally invest in a pair or upgrade. While Apple will be running its own promotion starting November 25, it's not necessarily the best deal to be found. That's because the Apple deal is a cash-back offer that gets you a $75 gift card. It's handy if you have some other Apple goodies on your wishlist, but if you simply want to save on AirPods, you'll have to look elsewhere. Big-box retailers, in particular, are a great place to go for savings since they often offer the deepest deals on most-wanted tech to get people in the doors. But because of their "doorbuster" status, some of these sales are going fast, including under-$100 pricing on second-generation AirPods. We'll continue to check for the best discounts and prices, but you can read on to see the best Black Friday AirPod deals you can shop now at retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Amazon.
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
The Independent

Nespresso’s vertuo coffee machines are just £50 during Black Friday – here’s how to get the deal

Nespresso is one of the buzziest brands on the coffee machine market – and now you can pick up any one of the bestselling vertuo pod appliances for just £50 during Black Friday.From the brand new “pop” model to the pricier “next deluxe” machine, you’ll also get a free Nespresso advent calendar with every purchase. The catch? You’ll need to sign up to a subscription for either 25, 70 or 100 capsules per month. These plans cost £25, £35 and £50, respectively.Of course, the brand’s coveted pod machines are only compatible with Nespresso’s own capsules – so the monthly coffee...
moneysavingmom.com

Anchor Hocking Glass 11-Piece Bakeware Set for just $20!

Get a great deal on this Anchor Hocking Glass Bakeware Set right now!. As a Black Friday Deal, Walmart has this Anchor Hocking Glass Bakeware Set for just $20! This set gets amazing 5-star reviews from hundreds of customers. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs or get free...
ETOnline.com

Dyson Black Friday Deals: Save Hundreds on Powerful Dyson Vacuums and Air Purifiers

Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson sale, we know it is worth checking out. The Dyson Black Friday Sale is currently offering can't-miss discounts on top-of-the-line vacuums and air purifiers to clean your home just in time for the holiday season.

