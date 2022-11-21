Read full article on original website
Brand new energy efficient home in Midland subdivision hits the market
MIDLAND, MI - Cobblestone Homes built a brand new house in Midland County’s Larkin Township and it’s for sale. The home is located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision and priced at $931,600. “My favorite thing about this house is, overall, the exterior...
Modern prairie-style home in wooded Midland subdivision listed for $931k
MIDLAND, MI — A brand new modern prairie-style home by Cobblestone is for sale in Midland County’s Larkin Township. The 2,628-square-foot home, located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision, built this year and priced at $931,600, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
lansingcitypulse.com
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town
FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Thousands show for Bay City’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony
BAY CITY, MI - Glowsticks and cell phone lights shined in the crisp air in Bay City as thousands of children and their families helped to light the way for Santa’s big arrival this year. Bay City hosted its annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 25. More than 4,000...
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint
A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
Sweet old dog needs a permanent home
Could you provide the forever home for Old Timer the dog?
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2
SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
Leaders could take $1.3M off table for demolishing former Saginaw fairgrounds
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw city leaders could renege on a September decision to spend $1.3 million to help tear down aging structures at the old Saginaw County fairgrounds. Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said Housing Commission Executive Director Lesley Foxx has not responded yet to multiple attempts by City Hall staff members to communicate — via email and phone calls — to coordinate the transaction between the two organizations. The council planned to use part of its $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus to fund the project for the Saginaw Housing Commission, which owns the longtime East side eyesore.
wrif.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Fire rips through Grand Blanc apartment building, displacing several families
Crews are working to determine the cause of an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in Grand Blanc Township that left several people displaced. Officials said 16 units sustained heavy damage in the blaze.
WILX-TV
Westphalia mother-son team release book together
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia. The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.
Michigan airman returns home to surprise little brother before Thanksgiving
FLUSHING, MI – Easton Gunsell, 11, thinks of his brother as his hero. Gunsell was hopeful that he might see his older brother, Braden Locker, during Thanksgiving. He’s got a few days off of school and needed someone to help pass the time by playing videogames and watching Total Drama Island.
Flint firefighters battle structure fire at Forest Park Manor
FLINT, MI -- Flint firefighters on Friday battled a structure fire at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were dispatched to the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, following reports of a fire with entrapment at Forest Park Manor.
MLive.com
Final-snap field goal lifts Gladwin past Frankenmuth for historic D5 title
Frankenmuth and Gladwin play Division 5 football final at Ford Field — DETROIT, MI --First downs were a fight, yards were hard and points were at a premium. And a championship would be cherished. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
