ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

Medford Man Accused Of Driving Intoxicated In Patchogue With 14-Year-Old Passenger In Car

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

A 51-year-old man is facing charges after authorities said he drove while intoxicated on Long Island with his 14-year-old son in the vehicle.

Deputies pulled a car over for failure to maintain a lane on Route 112 in Patchogue at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office reported.

The driver, identified as Ivan Vallejo, of Medford, was found to be intoxicated, and his son was found sitting in the front passenger seat, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Vallejo was arrested for aggravated DWI (Leandra's Law) and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office Civil Bureau, where he submitted to a chemical blood test, authorities said. The results of the test are pending, according to the report.

The Sheriff's Office said it will conduct increased DWI patrols and traffic stops during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed After Bank Robbery In Farmingdale

A suspect has been apprehended after a bank robbery on Long Island. The man entered TD Bank in Farmingdale, located at 90 Broadhollow Road, at around noontime Wednesday, Nov. 23, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. The teller complied and the robber fled on...
FARMINGDALE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Gunned Down At New Milford Apartment Complex, Killer At Large

A man was shot and killed behind a New Milford garden apartment complex Saturday night and investigators were searching for his killer. The victim, who was believed to be in his 20s and from out of town, was shot in the head in the rear of the Bookchester Apartments in the 900 block of Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m. Nov. 26, responders said.
NEW MILFORD, NJ
WTNH

One dead in DUI crash on I-95 in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a car crash on I-95 North in Milford. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. James Tedesco, 41, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the vehicle of Tianzhu […]
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Searching for Driver Involved in Deadly Hit & Run on I-95

A Bridgeport man has died following an accident early Saturday morning in West Haven. It occurred just after 2:30 in the morning on I-95 South near Exit 42. State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly speeding down the highway when it rear ended a Dodge Challenger that was in the far right lane.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

2 Elmont Store Clerks Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors, Police Say

Two Long Island store clerks are facing charges for allegedly selling prohibited products to minors. The arrests stemmed from a Nassau County Police operation dubbed “Project 21,” which targets stores that sell alcohol and tobacco products to minors. On Monday, Nov. 21, police conducted enforcement operations at businesses...
ELMONT, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
412K+
Followers
60K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy