‘Thought I Was Dead’: LGBTQ Club Survivor Recalls Incredible Escape After Getting Shot 7 Times

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Related
Report: Video Shows Club Q Killer and Mom In Racially-Charged Clash
Anderson Aldrich, charged with killing five and injuring 18 in Colorado Springs last Saturday, and their mom allegedly flung racial epithets at fellow Frontier Airlines passengers—one of whom pursued the future shooter through the airport and caught a bitter exchange of words on camera. Denver Fox affiliate KDVR interviewed a woman who recalled that Aldrich's mother used an anti-Hispanic slur against her, and Aldrich made an anti-Black slur to another passenger while they deboarded a July flight. The woman then chased the pair with her phone recording, capturing Aldrich threatening “you keep following me and I’m going to f— you up.”Read it at KDVR
Club Q Owner Blames Right-Wing ‘Groomer’ Rhetoric for Colorado Springs Attack
The owner of the Colorado Springs gay bar where five people were shot to death on Saturday and a further 17 were injured says growing anti-LGBTQ sentiment may have contributed to the attack. “It’s different to walk down the street holding my boyfriend’s hand and getting spit at (as opposed to) a politician relating a drag queen to a groomer of their children,” said Nic Grzecka, the co-owner of Club Q, in an interview with The Associated Press. “I would rather be spit on in the street than the hate get as bad as where we are today.” In recent...
Colorado Shooting Suspect Was Living Under a New Identity
The man accused of gunning down five people in an attack on an LGBTQ club in Colorado over the weekend reportedly changed his name as a teenager after he was targeted by cyber bullies. Anderson Lee Aldrich was known as Nicholas F. Brink until the age of 15, when he petitioned a Texas court to legally change his name, according to The Washington Post. The identity change came after he was targeted on a website that featured his name, photos, and online alias, the Post reports. Separately, a YouTube account was also reportedly set up at that time under his name; it featured a lewd animation and the title “Asian homosexual gets molested.” It was not immediately clear who created that account. Aldrich, now 22, is accused of opening fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs last Saturday, killing five and injuring 18 before he was subdued by two patrons.Read it at The Washington Post
'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home
Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
The veteran who helped disarm the gunman at gay club says he followed his instincts
"I have nothing but love" for the gay community, says Army veteran Rich Fierro, one of two people police credited with subduing a gunman who went on a shooting rampage at a Colorado Springs nightclub.
Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barret Hudson is in the hospital Monday afternoon, after running away while being shot in the back seven times. He's one of the 25 people who were injured in the Club Q mass shooting. "I shouldn’t be here. I know I shouldn’t be here," said Hudson, sitting in his hospital The post Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story appeared first on KRDO.
Patron at LGBTQ club where a man shot and killed 5 people says he hid in a dressing room after shots rang out: 'I thought it was just the music'
"I was here to celebrate and now I got this," a club-goer at Colorado's Club Q told reporters on Sunday, per The Washington Post.
'I had taken a bullet to my leg:' Club Q shooting survivor speaks out
More information is coming out about the mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs.Stories of heroism have been revealed, with several witnesses and the mayor of Colorado Springs saying people in the bar - either customers, employees or both - subdued the shooter until police arrived.Jerecho Loveall spoke with CBS News Colorado about his experience. He was shot in the leg during the rampage and didn't realize it until later. He was sitting at the bar when the gunman entered the club."Everyone was scared. He came in shooting a rapid fire...
Mother of Transgender Colo. LGBTQ Nightclub Bartender Daniel Aston Remembers Her Son: 'He Lit up a Room'
Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo., authorities confirmed Beloved bartender and transgender man Daniel Aston, 28, was among the five people shot to death at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub Saturday, according to reports. But while he may have been primarily known to many as a lovable barman at Club Q, those who truly knew Daniel's heart knew he was an entertainer first. According to The New York Times, his mother Sabrina Aston, recalled how her son...
LDS officials condemn nightclub shooting; suspect not active in church
Days after a gunman shot and killed five people inside a Colorado nightclub, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemned the attack and the suspect.
buzzfeednews.com
Here’s How Rep. Lauren Boebert Smeared LGBTQ People On Social Media Before Offering Prayers For The Victims Of The Colorado Springs Gay Bar Shooting
Many of her posts have been directed at trans people and drag queens, whom she has accused of "grooming" children. At least five people were killed and 25 others injured after a shooter opened fire in a gay club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Saturday night. The tragedy took place...
TheDailyBeast
New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
35K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 2