New York City, NY

not here for you
5d ago

NYC crime is absolutely terrible. instead of addressing it, their plan is to get everyone high, and try to figure out why the homeless situation has gotten so much worse. no one wants to travel there and this will make everything that much qorse instead of possibly being killed, now you have to worry about mostly walking ir sleeping dead people pestering you for a hand out to keep their addiction afloat.

Andrea L Connelly
4d ago

let's get real alcohol does more damage than cannabis yet is legal and wildly abused. I don't see what your problem is with it.

