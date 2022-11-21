Hockey Things: What Caught Our Eye (Nov. 21)

Evgeni Malkin's 1,000th game is a night to remember, a fan gets a bit too close to the action at a KHL game and Cole Caufield has a buzzer-beating moment.

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

As we approach American Thanksgiving and thoughts turn towards getting ready for the winter holidays, the hockey world continues to give us fantastic content to get into.

Evgeni Malkin's 1,000th NHL Game Was a Night to Remember

This past week saw one of the greatest Russian players ever to grace an NHL ice surface celebrate a milestone. Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin played in his 1,000th regular season game against the Chicago Blackhawks this past week, and he scored a goal in the process.

His teammates didn't let him forget this night. Every single Penguin took part in his pre-game stretch routine, which drew quite a bit of laughter from the man himself.

The pre-game fun wasn't the only part of this night that was memorable as his family would surprise him as his son would read out the starting lineup in the dressing room.

What a night for one of the icons of the Penguins franchise.

A Fan Seeks an Immersive Experience in the KHL

Getting a seat closer to the action can be a thrill no matter what league, but one fan at a KHL game this past week took things to another level. But he did more than take a seat in the front row.

The fan got his moment in the sun during the stoppage, but jumping on the ice isn't something we'd encourage anyone else to try. The best way to enjoy a game in the rink is in the stands.

Cole Caufield Strikes in the Nick of Time

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki and right winger Cole Caufield couldn't have picked a more dramatic moment to send Saturday night's game to overtime against the Philadelphia Flyers with this buzzer-beater goal.

On top of threading the needle with that pass to Caufield, Suzuki also scored the only goal in the shootout as Montreal won 5-4.

Montreal's youth have been fun to pay attention to, and that's another reason to keep your eye on this group. What a goal.