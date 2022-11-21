Floataway Cafe will close December 23, but the recipes will live on

Courtesy of Floataway Cafe

After 25 years on Zonolite Road, Floataway Cafe will close on December 23. James Beard Award-winning chefs Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison opened Floataway in 1998, following the success of their first restaurant, the famed Bacchanalia. They currently own Star Provisions and W.H. Stiles Fish Camp as well.

The pair made the announcement via Instagram recently, noting: “It has been an honor to serve our community at Floataway over the years, as well as work with an incredible and talented group of chefs and service professionals.”

Quatrano and Harrison’s lease was due for renewal, and the building had sold the year prior. But she is quick to assure that “there is no villain here—except maybe the lack of qualified people to work in our industry right now.” She adds, “Clifford and I just feel like maybe it’s time to move past it.”

However, she’s not ready to throw away 25 years’ worth of popular recipes. Starting in early 2023, Floataway favorites will be available a few days a week as part of a prix fixe menu served in the evenings at Star Provisions. Though the family-style offering doesn’t have a name yet, it will likely be available Thursday through Saturday with seatings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Floataway executive chef Eaksuree Poonsiripukdeekul (who goes by Faye Poone) will prepare three courses for $45 to $55 dollars—think bitter greens with apples and blue cheese, roast chicken, and sticky toffee pudding. Every night, the menu will be different. Fridays may revolve around seafood. Other entrees may feature salt and pepper-cured tenderloin of beef, pasta, or even pizza.

Quatrano compares it to the style of Thomas Keller’s Ad Hoc in Yountville, California. “I’ve always believed in organically growing with our guests,” she says. “Bacchanalia started as $25 prix fixe. It grew and grew because people wanted more—they wanted foie gras and caviar and lobster. Who knows where this will go? It’s limited by only our imaginations.”

Early next year, Quatrano’s most notable restaurant, Bacchanalia, will celebrate its 30th anniversary with an afternoon extravaganza for everyone who has ever worked at the fine dining spot.

