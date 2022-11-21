Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kim Kardashian gets backlash for spending 'Friendsgiving' with Tristan Thompson
Kim Kardashian is receiving backlash from fans after hanging out with Tristan Thompson at a "Friendsgiving" event at a juvenile facility.
'Kardashians': Khloé welcomes newborn with Tristan Thompson amid cheating scandal for season 2 finale
Reality television star Khloé Kardashian got candid with her family after welcoming her newborn via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson for the "Kardashians" season two finale.
Cher, 76, says she and boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, are 'perfectly matched'
Cher on Wednesday shared a new photo of her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. The singer said they are "perfectly matched."
Thanksgiving day massacre: Ex-husband goes on shooting rampage in Houston home leaving 2 dead, 2 injured
A shooting at a Houston neighborhood left two adults dead and two others with injuries. The surviving victims, including a teenager, were transported to the hospital.
Irene Cara, 'Flashdance,' 'Fame' singer, dead at 63
"Fame" and "Flashdance...What a Feeling" singer Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. Her publicist confirmed in a statement posted on her official social media account.
Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
Ex-Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt admits to giving player’s mother cash-filled Chick-fil-A bag
According to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel, Pruitt told investigators that giving the player's mother cash was "the human thing, the right thing to do."
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in California returned a large amount of cash to a neighbor whose van was recently destroyed in a fire.
South Carolina boy, 14, dead in hotel for one week before police notified
A 14-year-old South Carolina boy was found dead in a hotel room about a week after his estimated time of death. His 'incoherent' mother was found in the same room.
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Conservatives ripped into President Biden after he called semi-automatic gun purchases "sick," and reiterated his call to ban "assault weapons" in America.
Washington double homicide suspect possibly involved in third deadly shooting
Paul Snider, the suspected shooter of a double homicide in Tacoma, Washington, could be responsible for a third deadly shooting in a nearby town.
'Life sentence': Mother of Florida lawyer killed in murder-for-hire plot details family's fight for justice
Daniel "Danny" Markel, a prominent Florida State University law professor, was on the heels of a contentious divorce when he was gunned down in his car on July 18, 2014.
Youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim's name revealed as Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16
The 16-year-old victim in the deadly shooting at a Virginia Walmart earlier in the week was identified by authorities on Saturday as Fernando Chavez-Barron.
Elon Musk knows what he's doing at Twitter, and it's making activist journalists panic
Billionaire Elon Musk has made dramatic changes at Twitter in the name of free speech, and they have activist journalists panicking about their former safe space.
Alex Murdaugh's shirt worn on night of wife's, son's murders was 'destroyed' by state, defense says
Alex Murdaugh's lawyers are arguing that South Carolina prosecutors used "bad faith" evidence from Murdaugh's t-shirt he wore the day his son and wife were killed.
NBA wife blasts Charlotte Hornets, claims team downplayed the severity of Gordon Hayward’s injury
Gordon Hayward's agent told ESPN that his client had suffered a fractured left shoulder, but Hayward was ruled out of a game with what the Hornets labeled a "shoulder contusion."
Alyssa Milano blasted by conservatives, Elon Musk after trading in Tesla for Volkswagen: 'Founded by Nazis'
Actress Alyssa Milano was mocked by conservatives and Elon Musk after saying she got rid of her Tesla and replaced with with a Volkswagen due to Twitter's business model.
Texas teacher, staffers accused of denying food to special needs student who ate his own feces
Three Texas school staffers allegedly isolated a special needs child so long he was forced to eat his own feces and drink his urine, according to reports.
Biden White House slammed for Thanksgiving 'talking points' to use on your uncle: 'Insufferable'
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was slammed on Wednesday for tweeting out a list of White House "talking points" to use against "that uncle" at Thanksgiving.
