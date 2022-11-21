First Indigenous bishop elected

On the Monday edition of the ICT Newscast, The chief medical officer of the Indian Health Service gives an update on COVID-19 vaccines. An Ojibway veteran is being honored by the Canadian Postal Service with a new stamp. And, we talk to the first elected Indigenous bishop from the Midwest

Choctaw and Cherokee citizen David M. Wilson was recently elected as the first Native bishop of the Great Plains Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The Conference includes 900-plus churches and ministries in Kansas and Nebraska. He previously served as assistant to the bishop for The Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference of The United Methodist Church, which is comprised of 81 Native churches in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.

A new postal stamp in Canada is being released and it honors Sgt. Tommy Prince. Chief Gordon Bluesky talks about the man who is one of Canada’s most decorated war veterans and who became a prominent Anishinaabe activist.

Medical experts are preparing for the winter’s holiday season, especially as cases of illnesses like COVID-19 and the flu are on the rise. We get advice from Dr. Loretta Christensen, Chief Medical Officer for the Indian Health Service, about vaccine recommendations.

A slice of our Indigenous world

The Ninth Circuit will rehear an appeal from the Apache Stronghold, a group that is authorized by the San Carlos Apache Tribe to protect Oak Flat . A previous ruling was in favor of Resolution Copper, a foreign-owned mining company. Now, a panel of 11 judges, not three, will rehear the case. No word on a date for this hearing.

The Cherokee Nation celebrates the opening of a new language center. The 52,000 square foot building is in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says preserving the language is preserving Cherokee identity. It’s estimated there are 2,000 fluent speakers today.

Aymara citizens in Bolivia are praying as the country is hit by its worst drought to date. Indigenous community members climbed a sacred hill on the outskirts of La Paz to pray for rain. The government is blaming the drought on La Niña. Seven regions are affected.

And a reminder that November is the time to Rock Your Mocs.

