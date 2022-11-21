ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Aging Partners Senior Center To Open December 5

(KFOR News November 24, 2022) The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5. Aging Partners will close the Lake Street Senior Center, in St. James Church, 2400 S. 11th St., on Wednesday, November 30. The new center will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays with lunch served at 11:30 a.m.
Nebraska Hires Matt Rhule as New Head Football Coach

LINCOLN—(NU Athletics Nov. 26)—A proven program builder in college football, Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska’s Head Football Coach. Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts will introduce Rhule as the 31st permanent head coach in Nebraska history on Monday in Lincoln. The 47-year-old Rhule has...
