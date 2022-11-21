(KFOR News November 24, 2022) The new Aging Partners Washington Street Senior Center, located in Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St., will open Monday, December 5. Aging Partners will close the Lake Street Senior Center, in St. James Church, 2400 S. 11th St., on Wednesday, November 30. The new center will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays with lunch served at 11:30 a.m.

