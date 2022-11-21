Read full article on original website
Related
Bikerumor
Newmen Advanced SL R.42 road wheels get aero w/ wide tires, hidden valve stems
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Newmen’s STREEM series of aero wheels offer the expected aero shaping in a variety of depths, but the new Advanced SL R.42 model uses a different rim to optimize aerodynamics for wider 30-32mm tires. Fortunately,...
Bikerumor
Fuell makes e-bikes, but this is better
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Created by moto designer Eric Buell (as in, Buell motorcycles), the Fuell Fllow e-moto concept makes their e-bike brand a little lot more exciting. No, it doesn’t have pedals. No, it’s not a bike. Just click away now if that bothers you.
Bikerumor
Esker Cycles Introduces Two New Titanium Steeds w/ the Walden Ti Fat Bike & Lorax Ti Gravel Bike!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Calling Big Sky Country home, and making bikes worthy of their state moniker, Esker Cycles have released two new titanium freedom machines, the Walden Ti Fat Bike and the Lorax Ti Gravel Bike. Esker is a...
Comments / 0