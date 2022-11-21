ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Bikerumor

Newmen Advanced SL R.42 road wheels get aero w/ wide tires, hidden valve stems

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Newmen’s STREEM series of aero wheels offer the expected aero shaping in a variety of depths, but the new Advanced SL R.42 model uses a different rim to optimize aerodynamics for wider 30-32mm tires. Fortunately,...
Bikerumor

Fuell makes e-bikes, but this is better

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Created by moto designer Eric Buell (as in, Buell motorcycles), the Fuell Fllow e-moto concept makes their e-bike brand a little lot more exciting. No, it doesn’t have pedals. No, it’s not a bike. Just click away now if that bothers you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy