Southington, CT

Eyewitness News

Stonington celebrates Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight, Stonington celebrated their Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting. Families from all over took the trip to see the beautiful lobster trap tree which will be out until after the holidays. The stunning tree is 35 feet tall and made completely out of 420 lobster...
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Glastonbury community comes out to support Small Business Saturday

The tree was hand built by volunteers and each of the buoys were hand painted by 120 artists from Connecticut and Rhode Island.
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers

Soccer fans pack Hartford's Pratt Street as USA draws against England. Updated: 15 hours ago. The US and England played to a 0-0 draw
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol Central goes against Bristol Eastern in annual Thanksgiving football game

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - In 1959 Bristol High School was split in two, creating Connecticut’s newest football rivalry. Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern started a Thanksgiving tradition that has now lasted more than 60 years. “It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without coming to the Central Eastern Thanksgiving day game,” said...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford

Jim Kline, along with his wife Karen, wanted to help out and raise money for the families of Lieutenant DeMonte, Sergeant Hamzy, and Officer Iurato. The companies promise 4 payments, interest free but Senator Richard Blumenthal is warning customers, it may be too good to be true this holiday season.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen arrested for street racing, drags trooper short distance

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 12:42 in the morning, state troopers say they were investigating a large group of cars speeding and racing on route 9 in Cromwell and Middletown. Troopers located the group at a DOT commuter lot off of Industrial Park Road in Cromwell where they were...
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

Record number of shoppers predicted for Black Friday

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It was a successful Black Friday for a lot of the shoppers we met today. Some got a very early start. Hundreds were inside the Westfarms mall as early as 5 a.m. “Me and my sister come out every year on Black Friday to do...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport man dies after crash on I-95 south in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man has died after a crash on I-95 southbound in West Haven. Police say a Dodge Challenger with three occupants in the car was traveling on the highway when a speeding Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the rear of their vehicle. The impact caused...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

19-year-old, 22-year-old die after car strikes tree in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old and 22-year-old have died after crashing into a tree on Route 15 in Wallingford. State police say 22-year-old Adejah Valentine was driving in the left lane when the car drove off the road and collided with a tree. Valentine was driving with 19-year-old Tajay...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

North Haven man killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 north

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2 a.m. this morning, state police responded to I-95 north in Milford for a two vehicle car accident. Police say James Tedesco, 41, of Stratford, was travelling in the wrong direction when he struck another vehicle head on. The operator of that vehicle, Tianzhu...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bloomfield police investigate robbery in liquor store parking lot

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Bloomfield are investigating after a victim was robbed and assaulted in a liquor store parking lot. Officers responded to Copaco Liquors on Cottage Grove Road around 7:19 p.m. Wednesday night. A male suspect demanded the victim’s belongings in the parking lot, police said....
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: 26-year-old in critical condition after Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Waterbury Police received complaints of shots fired with a gunshot wound victim. Police say they located a 26-year-old victim who is currently in stable but critical condition at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Waterbury Police add that they are still trying...
WATERBURY, CT

