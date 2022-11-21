Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Stonington celebrates Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting
STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Tonight, Stonington celebrated their Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting. Families from all over took the trip to see the beautiful lobster trap tree which will be out until after the holidays. The stunning tree is 35 feet tall and made completely out of 420 lobster...
Eyewitness News
Glastonbury community comes out to support Small Business Saturday
The tree was hand built by volunteers and each of the buoys were hand painted by 120 artists from Connecticut and Rhode Island. Jim Kline, along with his wife Karen, wanted to help out and raise money for the families of Lieutenant DeMonte, Sergeant Hamzy, and Officer Iurato. Family holds...
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
The companies promise 4 payments, interest free but Senator Richard Blumenthal is warning customers, it may be too good to be true this holiday season. Soccer fans pack Hartford’s Pratt Street as USA draws against England. Updated: 15 hours ago. The US and England played to a 0-0 draw...
Eyewitness News
Soccer fans pack Hartford’s Pratt Street as USA draws against England
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Packed on Pratt Street, the American Outlaws have World Cup fever. When it’s against the boys across the pond, it means war. The US and England played to a 0-0 draw Friday. Although England had more possession, the US had more goal opportunities. Friday’s watch...
Eyewitness News
Bristol Central goes against Bristol Eastern in annual Thanksgiving football game
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - In 1959 Bristol High School was split in two, creating Connecticut’s newest football rivalry. Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern started a Thanksgiving tradition that has now lasted more than 60 years. “It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without coming to the Central Eastern Thanksgiving day game,” said...
Eyewitness News
Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford
Jim Kline, along with his wife Karen, wanted to help out and raise money for the families of Lieutenant DeMonte, Sergeant Hamzy, and Officer Iurato. The companies promise 4 payments, interest free but Senator Richard Blumenthal is warning customers, it may be too good to be true this holiday season.
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested for street racing, drags trooper short distance
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 12:42 in the morning, state troopers say they were investigating a large group of cars speeding and racing on route 9 in Cromwell and Middletown. Troopers located the group at a DOT commuter lot off of Industrial Park Road in Cromwell where they were...
Eyewitness News
Record number of shoppers predicted for Black Friday
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It was a successful Black Friday for a lot of the shoppers we met today. Some got a very early start. Hundreds were inside the Westfarms mall as early as 5 a.m. “Me and my sister come out every year on Black Friday to do...
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport man dies after crash on I-95 south in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Bridgeport man has died after a crash on I-95 southbound in West Haven. Police say a Dodge Challenger with three occupants in the car was traveling on the highway when a speeding Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the rear of their vehicle. The impact caused...
Eyewitness News
19-year-old, 22-year-old die after car strikes tree in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old and 22-year-old have died after crashing into a tree on Route 15 in Wallingford. State police say 22-year-old Adejah Valentine was driving in the left lane when the car drove off the road and collided with a tree. Valentine was driving with 19-year-old Tajay...
Eyewitness News
Vernon restaurant owner gives out free meals for Thanksgiving after community rallied around him
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Giving back and giving thanks. A soul food Restaurant in Vernon continues their holiday tradition of handing out free, hot meals. Craig’s Kitchen has been a staple in Vernon for 5 years. “We serve authentic soul food,” says owner Craig Wright. For Wright, the...
Eyewitness News
Team raises money for coach’s 5-year-old granddaughter suffering from cancer
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The yearly showdown between the Hawks and the Wildcats has a new name: The War In The Woods. Each school sold t-shirts for the big game, with the money going to a charitable cause. But how did this long-time battle turn into what both sides hope...
Eyewitness News
11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
Eyewitness News
State police release statistics on Thanksgiving enforcement
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - It has already been a busy Thanksgiving holiday for state police. They kicked off their annual enforcement period for the holiday yesterday. The roads aren’t nearly as busy as they were yesterday, but state police are making sure things are safe for the whole holiday weekend.
Eyewitness News
North Haven man killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 north
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2 a.m. this morning, state police responded to I-95 north in Milford for a two vehicle car accident. Police say James Tedesco, 41, of Stratford, was travelling in the wrong direction when he struck another vehicle head on. The operator of that vehicle, Tianzhu...
Eyewitness News
Bloomfield police investigate robbery in liquor store parking lot
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Bloomfield are investigating after a victim was robbed and assaulted in a liquor store parking lot. Officers responded to Copaco Liquors on Cottage Grove Road around 7:19 p.m. Wednesday night. A male suspect demanded the victim’s belongings in the parking lot, police said....
Eyewitness News
State police: 17-year-old charged after noose found at RHAM High School
HEBRON, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old student is facing charges after a noose was found at RHAM High School in Hebron last week. Police said a noose was found in the boy’s locker room on November 18. An arrest warrant was submitted after state police launched an investigation.
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
Eyewitness News
Police: 26-year-old in critical condition after Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon, Waterbury Police received complaints of shots fired with a gunshot wound victim. Police say they located a 26-year-old victim who is currently in stable but critical condition at Saint Mary’s Hospital. Waterbury Police add that they are still trying...
Eyewitness News
Police respond to water leak in apartment, charge man with operating a drug factory
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Monday, Waterbury police responded to 45 Silver Street on a complaint of a welfare check of the building due to a water leak. While responding to the welfare check, officers saw a large amount of narcotics inside the third floor apartment, according to police. Jose...
Comments / 0