Digital Out-of-Home Market on the Rise

Jon Niermann, CEO and co-founder of free streaming platform Loop Media Inc., joined Cheddar News to discuss the rise of the digital out-of-home sector and how ad spending is slowly shifting toward that market. "
"By Alex Brandon and Ben FinleyA Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.The gunman, who police believe shot himself, was dead when officers arrived. Police said they were trying to determine the motive for the shooting, and one employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word.“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He...
"Demand for big-ticket electronic items is falling but easing supply chain issues are helping retailers such as Best Buy stay flexible as they head into an uncertain holiday season. As Best Buy CEO Corie Barry put it in a Tuesday earnings call, the impact of the macroeconomic situation on consumers is "uneven and unsettled.""Each customer is making trade-offs, especially with the significant impact of inflation on the basics like food, fuel, and lodging," she said. "Across consumers, we can also see that savings are being drawn down, and credit usage is going up. And value clearly matters to everyone."Despite these headwinds,...
Adele appears at the Brit Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022. Adele is nominated for seven Grammy Awards. The 2023 Grammy Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 5. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File) Ticketmaster's Apology. Taylor Swift and the Swifities aren't ready to let Ticketmaster off the...
"Death and discounts are coming together this Black Friday with a promotion from on direct-to-consumer funeral caskets. Titan Casket, the self-proclaimed "Warby Parker of the funeral industry," is offering customers $50 off if they pre-purchase a casket, which can run between roughly $500 to $4000. The company touted this "first-of-its-kind deal" as a way for customers to lock in the price of a casket today and potentially save their families thousands of dollars in the future. COO Joshua Siegel said the promotion is a test of the company's long-term effort to get consumers to think about and plan for their deaths or...
People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy...
Michael Brown, partner and Americas retail leader at Kearney, joined Cheddar News to talk about the state of the retail industry on Black Friday. He said despite historic inflation rates, American consumers are resilient are still looking for the best shopping deals. "It seems like it's been Black Friday since Halloween and that's the second year that we've seen this. But we know the consumer likes to get ramped up on their shopping but they're ready to now do it in force," he said.
"By Thomas Peipert and Jesse Bedayn A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday.At least two firearms, including a “long rifle” used during the shooting, were found at Club Q after the Saturday night attack, police said.On its Facebook page, the club called it a “hate attack.” Investigators were still determining a motive and whether to prosecute it as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen. Charges against...
"By Thomas Peipert and Jesse BedaynThe man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crime charges Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and left 17 others with gunshot wounds.Online court records showed that 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night's attack at Club Q. He remained hospitalized with unspecified injuries, police said.The charges were preliminary, and prosecutors had not filed them in court. The hate crime charges would require proving...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents,...
"The past two years have been a struggle for local businesses with COVID-19 lockdowns and inflation. This holiday season may continue to be tough.“I'm seeing, like, banking and tax starting to tighten their policies. That's going to ripple down to us,” said Mackenzi Farquer, owner of retail chain and lifestyle brand Lockwood. “Soon we're going to hear people who work in these sectors come in and say they've been laid off from their job. That will affect our sales.”Already, Farquer has had to drop some of her best selling items because she felt she couldn’t pass the prices increases along...
Brightside, which recently raised $33 million in a Series B funding round, helps employers improve the financial health of their workforce. Tom Spann, CEO and co-founder of Brightside, joined Cheddar News to discuss.
