ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Police say ‘little girl’ possibly shot on Astin in Wichita Falls

By Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4UEM_0jJ7YAaj00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been detained in connection to a police investigation about an alleged assault with a weapon that lead to a heavy police presence.

Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’

Around 1:41 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, police responded to the 500 block of Astin Avenue to investigate a possible assault with a weapon call. Officers received information that a “little girl” had been shot.

Arriving on the scene, police searched the area, but a victim had not been found. During the investigation, police were told a two-year-old often visited one of the houses in the neighborhood.

According to WFPD’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a drone was utilized at the scene while several officers checked abandoned structures and thick brush for any injured persons or suspects.

Police continued to search the area and found evidence, including a firearm, of a shooting. Narcotics were also found during the search according to police.

THE LATEST: Possible gunshot call triggers heavy police presence on Astin Ave

According to a release, investigators believed the “little girl” was possibly a 15-year-old who has a small build. The same 15-year-old is wanted for other criminal charges.

WFPD is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the alleged shooting to call Crime Stoppers with any information they may have about this incident, at (940) 322-9888 or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Argument about drugs leads to assault, arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend when he refused to give her drugs. According to the police report, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, police were sent to an address on Monroe Street for a disturbance. The victim said his girlfriend, Amanda Schafer, was “going crazy” and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Alleged thief returns stolen items with note

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An alleged burglar was arrested after he reportedly returned the stolen property with a note.  According to the arrest warrant, on May 12, 2022, Wichita County deputies responded to a burglary on Bacon Switch Road. The victim reported several items stolen from his house, garage and yard.  A few weeks later, […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Counterfeit bills leads to Fentanyl, arrests

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested two suspects for possession after reportedly finding Fentanyl during a counterfeit bill report. According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, police were sent to the Yes-Way gas station for someone attempting to use counterfeit money. The store clerk gave the officers the fake bills […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Bitcoin theft suspect gets probation revoked

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An employee claiming to have been robbed of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin gets probation revoked. Timothy Paul Sears, 42, pleaded guilty to Theft over $2,500 and under $30K. His probation was revoked for failing to meet the terms of his probation. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 18, 2019, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to the area of SW 6th and Arbuckle around 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being heard. When they arrived one person was...
LAWTON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Family of missing 69-year-old Oklahoma man pleads for help finding him

RANDLETT, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — In Cotton County, Oklahoma, simply minutes from the Red River, about 10 miles exterior the city of Randlett, authorities try to find a 69-year-old man following his mysterious disappearance. Grady Bruce Benson is a lifelong resident of Cotton County who has lived inside a mile...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: House fire victim dies of her injuries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department says a woman taken to the hospital from a house fire last week has died from her injuries. Lea Yourist has been identified as the victim. Officials say she passed away on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to the home at 2205...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Family wants answers after loved ones death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
LAWTON, OK
waurikanewsjournal.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Report

Gutierrez, Andrew Javier of Waurika, OK; DOB 5/22/88; Rape First Degree. Haynes, Jesse Shay of Ringling, OK; DOB 5/17/81; Failure to maintain security. Huynh, Phong Thanh of Arlington, OK; DOB 10/30/73; Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; Defective vehicle; Failure to maintain security. Arrested 11/17/22. Loman, David Wayne of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
bowienewsonline.com

2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona

One man was arrested last Friday night following an alleged shooting incident outside Nocona. Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Monday details were still being sorted out since the incident involved a half dozen individuals in four different vehicles. Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the 911 call at 12:25...
NOCONA, TX
kswo.com

LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Friday night. Police said the wreck, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane, killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy