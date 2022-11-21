ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philasun.com

LIVE! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and South Philly community organizations host turkey day giveaway for local families

City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.) and Mark Squilla (D-1st Dist.) help distribute turkeys to families. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, along with South Philly community organizations, hosted a Turkey Day Giveaway last Friday, November 18. The event was sponsored in association with the Whitman Council, Inc., South Philadelphia Communities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Turkey tradition continues in Cacia's Bakery's 70th year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you cook it, they will come. And they will arrive early.Early birds got in line before 4 a.m. to get their Thanksgiving turkey cooked in the brick oven at Cacia's Bakery on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia."I got here at 3:50 a.m.," said Jumbo Nathan Daniels. "You have to get here early."One by one, customers bring their birds into the bakery, already stuffed, seasoned and wrapped in foil. For $29, the Cacia's staff will slow roast each turkey to perfection in the brick oven CBS3 was inside the bakery as owner Sam Cacia greeted customers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia

Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance. "The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Support Black- & Brown-Owned Businesses on Our New Shopping Bus Loop

Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop: Four neighborhoods. One free bus. Every Friday between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Holiday shopping made easy... It’s better to give than to receive, right? Right!. It’s also really, really cool to support small businesses, right? Right!. And it’s even cooler to patronize the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Italian Market sees busiest times ahead of Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to Thanksgiving is on in Philadelphia as residents flocked to the Italian Market on Tuesday to pick up some must-haves for the holiday.Tuesday was a busy day at the Italian Market on South 9th Street in Philadelphia, one of the oldest and largest open-air markets in the country.The meat slicer at Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry was buzzing, and the line was out the door.Everyone was in the Thanksgiving mood, especially one guy who was wearing a roasted turkey hat."I like it," said Anastasio Perez, a Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry employee. "This is nice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Holiday market Saturday at Bok

Tenants of the Bok Building will host a Small Business Saturday Holiday Market on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will have a chance to buy directly from the makers and artists who occupy the historic South Philly building at the event, called “Made at Bok.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy