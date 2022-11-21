Read full article on original website
philasun.com
LIVE! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and South Philly community organizations host turkey day giveaway for local families
City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.) and Mark Squilla (D-1st Dist.) help distribute turkeys to families. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, along with South Philly community organizations, hosted a Turkey Day Giveaway last Friday, November 18. The event was sponsored in association with the Whitman Council, Inc., South Philadelphia Communities...
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!
The Fishtown dining scene continues to be one of Philadelphia's more exciting restaurant destinations. It has grown immensely in the past decade, with many spots receiving national and international attention in publications like Vogue and shows like Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix.
West Philly market pops up on 52nd Street just in time for the holidays
The Enterprise Center opened its first-ever Black-owned holiday pop-up market at 24 South 52nd Street. It is a combination of “department store and local market” with more than 40 businesses participating. The event runs until Jan. 15, 2023.
Turkey tradition continues in Cacia's Bakery's 70th year
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you cook it, they will come. And they will arrive early.Early birds got in line before 4 a.m. to get their Thanksgiving turkey cooked in the brick oven at Cacia's Bakery on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia."I got here at 3:50 a.m.," said Jumbo Nathan Daniels. "You have to get here early."One by one, customers bring their birds into the bakery, already stuffed, seasoned and wrapped in foil. For $29, the Cacia's staff will slow roast each turkey to perfection in the brick oven CBS3 was inside the bakery as owner Sam Cacia greeted customers and...
PhillyBite
5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia
Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
billypenn.com
Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business
What’s your favorite cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia?. Might it be John’s, Jim’s, or Joe’s? Is it Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s? How about Tony Luke’s? Barry’s? Max’s? George’s?. See a pattern?. Philly is full of steak shops bearing men’s names....
Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Chestnut Hill bakery cooking up sweet treats for Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Staff at The Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe geared up for a busy Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. And the packed bakery smelled heavenly as customers poured in to pick up their orders. The bakery made over 500 pies for this holiday week.Prep for the holiday starts about 2-3 days in advance, pastry chef Jackie Sheeder says. Orders were placed a month in advance. "The year after COVID, when the world started opening back up again ... we had so many orders last year," Sheeder said. "And I feel that we've hit kind of the...
Black Friday 2022: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia region
Here's a list of mall hours for Black Friday shopping in the Delaware Valley.
visitphilly.com
Support Black- & Brown-Owned Businesses on Our New Shopping Bus Loop
Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop: Four neighborhoods. One free bus. Every Friday between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Holiday shopping made easy... It’s better to give than to receive, right? Right!. It’s also really, really cool to support small businesses, right? Right!. And it’s even cooler to patronize the...
Newtown Bakery Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting, Unique Baked Goods
A new bakery in Bucks County just celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a successful first day of local business. Mamie Collette, located at 202 South State Street in Newtown, opened their doors to local residents earlier this month. Since then, the bakery has regularly sold out of their freshly baked goods.
Italian Market sees busiest times ahead of Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to Thanksgiving is on in Philadelphia as residents flocked to the Italian Market on Tuesday to pick up some must-haves for the holiday.Tuesday was a busy day at the Italian Market on South 9th Street in Philadelphia, one of the oldest and largest open-air markets in the country.The meat slicer at Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry was buzzing, and the line was out the door.Everyone was in the Thanksgiving mood, especially one guy who was wearing a roasted turkey hat."I like it," said Anastasio Perez, a Cannuli's Quality Meats and Poultry employee. "This is nice...
philasun.com
Lots of love and laughter as friends, family and loved ones gather at Positano Coast to celebrate Leah Fletcher
Sixty persons from near and far came to Positano Coast restaurant in Center City Philadelphia to celebrate and remember the full and robust life of late Leah Fletcher, who was also the Operations Manager for The SUN. The private event was hosted by Leah’s best friend Beth Johnson. The...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Exceptional Victorian Dripping in Luxury in West Chester
A gorgeous all-brick Victorian home set on 0.85 acres with seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. This exceptional property boasts professionally landscaped and hard-scaped grounds which can be enjoyed from a Gunite in-ground pool with fountains or the large covered porch that would be perfect for entertaining.
Sweet Nina's builds banana buzz at Reading Terminal Market with tasty takes on pudding
Sweet Nina's is a new one-stop shop in the Reading Terminal Market for all things banana pudding with flavors such as caramel pecan, peanut butter and Apple Crisp.
westphillylocal.com
What’s open, what’s closed on Thanksgiving + SEPTA holiday service
ACME Markets (40th and Walnut): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mariposa Food Co-op (49th and Baltimore): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoprite of Parkside (1575 N. 52nd St.): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Supreme “Shop-n-Bag” (43rd and Walnut): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Fresh Grocer (56th and...
CEO of Popular Barstool Sports Visits West Chester to Review Local Pizzerias
Notoriously hard to please foodie and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy visited West Chester last week for his One Bite Pizza Review series, and quickly realized that local pizzerias live up to the hype, writes Mac Bullock for the Chester Daily Voice. Portnoy sampled three pies and seemed pleased with...
phillyvoice.com
Philly prepares to open first tiny house village to transition homeless residents into permanent housing
Philadelphia is preparing to unveil the first tiny house village in the Northeast. The living community is designed to transition homeless people into permanent housing by providing shelter and a mailing address to help them obtain employment and other social services to get them back on their feet. Sanctuary Village,...
Holiday market Saturday at Bok
Tenants of the Bok Building will host a Small Business Saturday Holiday Market on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests will have a chance to buy directly from the makers and artists who occupy the historic South Philly building at the event, called “Made at Bok.”
billypenn.com
West Philly’s bustling holiday pop-up is like Christmas Village with all Black-owned vendors
West Philly’s 52nd Street corridor is a destination for seasonal cheer, thanks to a holiday pop-up market organized by The Enterprise Center. Featuring products from over 30 Black-owned small businesses, the department store-meets-local market offers everything from art to accessories to apparel, much of it handmade by local artisans of color.
