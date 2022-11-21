Wheeling Hospital stuck with RSV cases, needs more resources

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The latest reports indicate that pediatricians are pleading that the Biden administration declare RSV an all out emergency.

RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

People usually recover in one to two weeks.

This virus doesn’t typically hit people so early in the season.

But this year, medical experts say, the virus is striking everyone much earlier than normal.

Health professionals say they’ve seen an uptick in both younger children and older adults with RSV who need to be admitted because their symptoms are much too severe to remain at home.

Hospitals across the U.S. are not only seeing RSV, but other respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

And that increase is putting a major strain on hospitals nationwide and is having a trickle down effect putting stress on smaller hospitals.

Cara Gazdik, who is the WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital’s Director of Women & Children’s Services, says bigger facilities are affecting children’s hospitals across all of West Virginia.

We’re making all kinds of the concessions to get more equipment, more staff and so by pleading with the Biden administration maybe we can get more equipment, more perks for staff, things to get people in there and get the relief that we need. Cara Gazdik, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Some health professionals say a good rule of thumb: You should take your loved one to the hospital if their breathing is rapid, and if they have to work extremely hard to “catch their breath.”

Experts also say, if you can see their ribs when they breathe, you should seek medical attention immediately.

