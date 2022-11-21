ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Vehicle fire on I-264 in Norfolk near Ingleside Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – First responders have been on the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 264 westbound in Norfolk Saturday morning at mile marker 10.3 near Ingleside Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect delays in the area, and all westbound lanes of I-264...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified

Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Aberdeen Road when the shooting happened. The gunfire caused the sedan to travel off the road, where it hit a fire hydrant. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/1-dead-following-shooting-in-hampton/. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Police find man with dementia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Friday. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue, leaving on foot and without a phone. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says

Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

