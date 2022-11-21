Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Vehicle fire on I-264 in Norfolk near Ingleside Road
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – First responders have been on the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 264 westbound in Norfolk Saturday morning at mile marker 10.3 near Ingleside Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers can expect delays in the area, and all westbound lanes of I-264...
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Aberdeen Road when the shooting happened. The gunfire caused the sedan to travel off the road, where it hit a fire hydrant. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/1-dead-following-shooting-in-hampton/. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Police find man with dementia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Friday. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue, leaving on foot and without a phone. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark...
Firefighters respond to garage fire on Grafton District Road in York County
According to a press release from York County Fire & Life Safety, crews were dispatched around 2 p.m. for a report of a structure fire in the 300 block of Grafton District Road. This is in the Edgehill subdivision of York County.
Police investigate auto-pedestrian accident in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the accident came in around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Glendale Road and Warwick Blvd.
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in for the walk-in around 5:25 p.m. Police say a juvenile male sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Will Walmart reopen? FBI, Chesapeake PD wrap up crime scene investigation following mass shooting
The City of Chesapeake sent out a tweet on Friday saying the FBI and the Chesapeake Police Departments Forensic Unit have completed their crime scene investigation
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in VB
Police say one is dead following a crash Thursday evening in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach Police investigating deadly crash on Indian River Road
Virginia Beach Police were on the scene of a fatal crash Thursday night. The police department posted a tweet a 5 p.m., saying it happened at Indian River Road at Indian Plantation Drive.
Missing man with dementia found in Norfolk
According to police, 69-year-old Eddie Worrell Jr. walked out of a residential care facility in the 900 block of Godwin Ave. Police say he was last seen in the overnight hours by a care worker.
WAVY News 10
VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
Search underway after abandoned canoe found in Elizabeth River
A search is underway for a person possibly in the water after an abandoned canoe was found in Norfolk Thursday morning.
Victim in deadly UVA shooting to be memorialized in VB
A memorial service will be held for Devin Chandler Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road.
Same suspect tied to 2 Virginia Beach 7-Eleven robberies
Police say the robberies occurred back-to-back, at 7-Elevens on Lynnhaven Road and Laskin Road.
Investigation into Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting continues to unfold
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police spent Wednesday combing through evidence at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle. They said it could take several days to finish processing the scene. 13News Now spoke with a former Virginia Beach Police investigator and spokesman to look more closely at what will happen...
Vigil held in memory of 16-year-old mass shooting victim
Family, friends, and classmates gathered at the Chesapeake Walmart parking lot in memory of the youngest victim of Tuesday night's mass shooting, 16-year-old Fernando Jesus Chavez.
WAVY News 10
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …...
Crash kills one person in Suffolk on Monday
Suffolk Police are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday. It happened at Portsmouth Boulevard and Virginia Ham Drive.
Hampton Police provide update on shooting that killed 2 teens, injured 1
Hampton Police held a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on the investigation of two homicides that occurred over the past weekend.
Comments / 0