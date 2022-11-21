ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS BOOK FESTIVAL - More Artists Announced

The Coleman Public Library will be hosting a Book Author Signing Event, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Coleman Public Library. Fifteen authors have signed up for the event. Last week, the first five authors were presented with biographies and the book they will be promoting. Six more authors are introduced this week and next week Librarian Sue Dossey will provide the last four authors. During the event, each author will be allowed a 20-minute session to introduce themselves, discuss their book and participate in a “Ask and Author” at the end of their time allowed.
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Bluekatts vs Brady, November 21, 2022

The Bluekatts traveled to play the Brady Lady Dawgs on Monday afternoon with a total of six girls. Looking at a Brady bench full of girls may have been intimidating for some, but not for Coleman! Those six got the job done with points to spare, winning 54 - 41. (Coleman Today Photos)
Ribbon Cuttings for Two New Businesses in Coleman

Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture & Tourist Bureau WELCOMES each new business to our community. Pictured above are ribbons cuttings from Saturday for Blessed Mess Kids at 216 Commercial and Flutter Beauty Bar at 211 Concho, both in Coleman. Welcome to Coleman!
Rain and Storms Likely Thursday and Friday

The Weather Prediction Center has placed Coleman County and the rest of West Central Texas in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall on Friday and Friday night. This means there is a chance for Flash Flooding in our area. The chance for rain and thunderstorms is now 80% Thanksgiving Day, 80% Thursday night, 90% Friday and 90% Friday night. Rain amounts could exceed 1 to 2 inches in some area counties Friday and Friday night. High temperatures on Friday will likely remain in the 40's all day with gusty north wind 15 to 20 mph keeping wind chills in the 30's.

