The Coleman Public Library will be hosting a Book Author Signing Event, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Coleman Public Library. Fifteen authors have signed up for the event. Last week, the first five authors were presented with biographies and the book they will be promoting. Six more authors are introduced this week and next week Librarian Sue Dossey will provide the last four authors. During the event, each author will be allowed a 20-minute session to introduce themselves, discuss their book and participate in a “Ask and Author” at the end of their time allowed.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO