5 Trends Driving the Future Growth of Digital Health & MedTech
– Today Accenture published Digital Health and MedTech – New Signals for Transformation to understand the impact consumers, patients and healthcare professionals’ experiences and expanding care settings will have on the medtech industry. – In a global survey of Medtech executives, five key trends were identified, including Care...
HLTH22: NuraLogix Researchers Announce the Capability to Assess Type 2 Diabetes and Blood Biomarker Health Issues Using Any Video-Enabled Device
– Researchers at NuraLogix, a global pioneer of contactless health monitoring through its patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology, have announced that it is adding the ability to perform metabolic and blood biomarker health risk assessments for various chronic conditions to its AnuraTM platform. – As a first for...
Why Data Transparency Is the Most Important Metric for Healthcare Providers Right Now
Healthcare providers all over the world are battling with how to take patient information and patient care digital. How can we use the tools and technology at our fingertips to make treating patients easier and more effective, rather than more complicated? Converting data into useful information will be the key to making this transition successful.
HLTH22: Highmark Health, Google Cloud, League Launches Digital Health Platform
At HLTH, Highmark Health, Google Cloud, and League today unveiled their collaboration on an interoperable, digital health platform that makes it simple for individuals to navigate healthcare and connect to the right tools and resources when and where they need them. – The navigation technology can be envisioned as a...
HLTH22: Turquoise Health Launches Price Transparency Data Solution
– Turquoise Health, an end-to-end healthcare pricing platform, today announced Simple Extracts, its first price transparency data product for specialty healthcare businesses. Simple Extracts allows anyone to request and receive precise searches from both the hospital and payer rates data warehouses. – This new product eliminates the cost and technical...
HLTH22: AWS Launches Imaging, Health Analytics Capabilities
– Amazon Web Services (AWS) launches two new capabilities in HealthLake that deliver innovations for medical imaging and analytics. These new capabilities in Amazon HealthLake will enable next-generation imaging workflows in the cloud and derive insights from multi-modal health data, while complying with HIPAA, GDPR, and other regulations. Amazon HealthLake...
Evaluating Evidence Base in Digital Health Solutions: The Real Questions Stakeholders Should Be Asking
Throughout the pandemic, digital health companies have seen significant growth, with one study finding that U.S.-based digital health startups surpassed $29 billion in 2021, almost twice the funding seen in 2020. When done correctly, the use of these digital innovations can help people reduce the burden of dealing with mental health challenges by providing accessible, affordable, and timely care to users. As digital mental health interventions (DMHI) continue to battle it out for a leading spot in this growing market, it’s imperative for stakeholders like employers, health systems, and health plans to carefully evaluate each available solution.
HLTH22: Twilio, Healthfirst Launch CDP for Health Plans and Providers
Twilio, the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced the general availability of Twilio Segment for Healthcare & Life Sciences, a HIPAA-eligible customer data platform (CDP) that can improve patients’ experiences and health outcomes by unifying Protected Health Information (PHI) data across their entire care journey.
How to Implement QR Codes Within the Healthcare Landscape
Over 90% of mobile users keep their smartphones within arm’s reach 24/7. This usage supports the implementation of mobile technology in the healthcare industry for professionals, patients and caregivers. Despite past hesitance among the healthcare system to use mobile technology — stemming from IT security and compliance concerns —...
Salesforce Unveils Patient 360 for Health innovations to Improve Patient Outcomes
– Today, Salesforce announced a new Patient 360 for Health innovations providing cost-saving automation, real-time data, and personalized intelligence for healthcare and life sciences organizations to deliver comprehensive patient engagement and equitable care with greater efficiency. – According to Salesforce’s 2022 Success Metrics Global Highlights study, healthcare and life sciences...
HLTH22: Bamboo Health Launches Real-Time Care Intelligence Platform
– Today at HLTH, Bamboo Health unveils its new Real-Time Care Intelligence™ platform and Smart Signals™ care coordination network to drive whole person care across the spectrum of physical, behavioral and social health needs. – The network improves more than 1 billion patient encounters a year across more...
The Common Denominators of Sustainability in Healthcare: Measurement and Transparency
The global healthcare industry accounts for roughly 5% of greenhouse gas emissions. That is about the same as the cement and chemical industries combined, and more than that of the aviation and shipping industries together. In the United States, the number is even higher: roughly 8.5% of U.S. carbon emissions emerge from healthcare.
17 HLTH 2022 Predictions from Digital Health Executives to Watch
Before HLTH 2022 kicks off next week in Las Vegas, we asked 17 digital health executives for their predictions and major themes to expect at HLTH. 1. Keith Reynolds, Chief Operating Officer at Welldoc. Access to care is a central focus for healthcare given several factors: a growing population being...
HLTH22: 6 Digital Health Executives Share Key Takeaways
We reached out to six digital health executives for their key takeaways and reflection from attending the recent HLTH22 conference. Sunny Kumar, MD, Partner at GSR Ventures, a $3B AUM venture firm investing in early-stage digital health companies. The most fascinating element of HLTH 2022 were the concurrent contrasts. Set...
Elation Health EHR Integrates with Ribbon Health to Deliver Referral Management
– Elation Health and Ribbon Health announced a partnership to integrate Ribbon’s provider data solution into Elation Health’s primary care electronic health record (EHR) platform. – More than 24,000 clinicians across the Elation community will gain access to Ribbon’s provider directory data to power their referral management workflows...
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
HLTH22: Curavit Raises $5M for Digital Therapeutics Clinical Research
– Curavit Clinical Research, a virtual contract research organization (VCRO) that specializes in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) announced it raised $5M in Series A funding to accelerate its growing portfolio of research in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market. The round was led by Osage Venture Partners with additional investment from Royal Street Ventures and Narrow Gauge Ventures.
HLTH22: Maven Clinic Secures $90M to Advance End-to-End Family Care Platform
– Maven Clinic, the largest virtual clinic in women’s and family health, today announced that it has raised a $90 million Series E funding round led by General Catalyst, with participation from CVS Health Ventures, La Famiglia, and Intermountain Ventures, as well as existing investors Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Icon Ventures, Dragoneer Investment Group, and Lux Capital. This brings Maven’s total funding to $300 million and highlights the growing demand for women’s and family health services globally.
Zelis Acquires Healthcare Payment Reimbursement Solutions Payspan
– Zelis, a company modernizing the business of healthcare, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Payspan, a leader in healthcare electronic payment and reimbursement automation services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. – The acquisition will accelerate Zelis’ mission to modernize the business of healthcare through...
3 Reasons the Cloud is Critical for Ensuring Patient-Centered Care
As the healthcare sector embraces value-based care, the patient – not the procedure – is the central focus for providers. But the move to patient-centered care requires several significant deviations from the status quo. For example, more personalized treatment is required through information sharing and collaborative decision-making among...
