Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District

TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
Abducted child found near Tonkawa

Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
KanCare 101: How to apply for Medicaid benefits in Kansas

In any given month, about 450,000 Kansans rely on Medicaid to pay for health care. The program is paid for by the federal government with states providing a match and administering the program. As with any assistance program, it can be difficult to determine if you qualify. Who qualifies depends on many factors, only one of which is income.
A Kansas grandmother’s plea for custody

MUSCOTAH, Kan. (KCTV) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family, but one Kansas grandmother has had hers torn apart. This is the latest case in a series of foster care failure stories KCTV5 has been following. Melissa Razo wants to adopt her three grandsons, only to be denied.
Kansas Humane Society at capacity, reducing dog adoption fees

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society is at capacity. In response to the overflow, KHS is lowering prices to clear out its shelter. The humane society said it has seen a large increase in surrendered pets this year. So, for an unlimited time, adoption fees for all adult dogs are reduced to $49 or lower, and $99 for puppies.
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
Wichita school board approves timeline for superintendent search

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board will move ahead in the search for its next superintendent. Earlier this month, Dr. Alicia Thompson announced her retirement at the end of the school year. Monday afternoon, BOE members approved two timelines for the superintendent search. The first is a 30-day...
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
Woman shot in south Wichita

Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
