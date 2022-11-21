Read full article on original website
Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
Ponca City News
Abducted child found near Tonkawa
Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
KSN.com
Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
KanCare 101: How to apply for Medicaid benefits in Kansas
In any given month, about 450,000 Kansans rely on Medicaid to pay for health care. The program is paid for by the federal government with states providing a match and administering the program. As with any assistance program, it can be difficult to determine if you qualify. Who qualifies depends on many factors, only one of which is income.
KAKE TV
'No one was hungry': Wichita volunteers run into best possible problem giving Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every year during holidays, volunteers in Wichita step up in major ways to make sure those less fortunate aren't forgotten. But this year, someone who's been feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving for years says he ran into the best kind of problem. "We're getting our bellies...
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
KCTV 5
A Kansas grandmother’s plea for custody
MUSCOTAH, Kan. (KCTV) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family, but one Kansas grandmother has had hers torn apart. This is the latest case in a series of foster care failure stories KCTV5 has been following. Melissa Razo wants to adopt her three grandsons, only to be denied.
Wichita’s Ascension Via Christi St. Francis makes visitation changes in Pediatrics, PICU
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis has implemented temporary visitor restrictions in its fifth-floor Pediatrics unit and third-floor Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
KWCH.com
Kansas Humane Society at capacity, reducing dog adoption fees
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Humane Society is at capacity. In response to the overflow, KHS is lowering prices to clear out its shelter. The humane society said it has seen a large increase in surrendered pets this year. So, for an unlimited time, adoption fees for all adult dogs are reduced to $49 or lower, and $99 for puppies.
City of Wichita HR director Bezruki to retire in December amid police accusations
A city spokesperson said Bezruki, 65, has planned to retire for several years, and that the timing of his departure is not related to allegations of an improper relationship with the police union.
Kris Kobach talks goals as next Kansas AG, marijuana, abortion
Kris Kobach sat down with KSN's Capitol Bureau to discuss his top priorities as the next Kansas attorney general.
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
KWCH.com
Wichita school board approves timeline for superintendent search
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board will move ahead in the search for its next superintendent. Earlier this month, Dr. Alicia Thompson announced her retirement at the end of the school year. Monday afternoon, BOE members approved two timelines for the superintendent search. The first is a 30-day...
Crucial program for Wichita seniors set to close, short of goal
A program that has been delivering groceries to area senior citizens for more than 40 years will shut down on Dec. 29.
KWCH.com
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
kfdi.com
Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay Announces Intention to Sue the City of Wichita
Former Wichita Police Dept. Chief Gordon Ramsay is intending to sue the City of Wichita. A notice was released on Monday, November 21st from Wichita Attorney James Thompson in which Ramsay accuses city leaders of undermining him in police investigations and discipline, as well as defamation and corruption. Wichita City...
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
