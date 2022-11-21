Read full article on original website
Nike Dunk Low “Valentine’s Day” Revealed: Photos
For Valentine’s Day Nike sneakers can be expected next year. One of the best sneaker resurgences of the last two years has been the Nike Dunk Low. Of course, this is a very iconic shoe that will always stand the test of time. Despite this, it seemed to have hit a lull a few years ago. Now, it is back and better than ever before.
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Coming In 2023: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 3 is coming in a classic Wizards PE. Fans of the Air Jordan 3 have gotten a lot of amazing colorways and retros over the last few years. This is the first Jordan silhouette crafted by Tinker Hatfield, and it remains one of his best. In fact, if you were to ask some sneakerheads, they would say this is the best Jordan ever made.
Nike Air Force 1 Low Fitted With Reptile Textures
The Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to reinvent itself. Of all the shoes ever made, it is clear that one of the most iconic is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Interestingly enough, this shoe is actually celebrating a huge milestone in 2022. Simply put, the sneaker is now 40 years old. Overall, this is a huge birthday, and it has led to plenty of new colorways.
Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Drops In 2023: First Look
The Air Jordan 2 Low is getting plenty of new options next year. There are some great Jumpman sneakers out there, one of which is the Air Jordan 2 Low. Up until maybe last year, no one was paying attention to this, or its big brother, the Air Jordan 2. However, the shoe is seeing a big resurgence, which is great news for all of its fans.
Air Jordan 1 Low “Chocolate Lavender” Drops Soon: Photos
A unique Air Jordan 1 Low is on the way. Of all the AJ1 variations, it feels like the Air Jordan 1 Low has been subjected to the most colorways. This isn’t that big of a surprise when you consider how versatile the shoe is. Although it isn’t as popular as the High OG, it still has its place among the greats.
DJ Vlad Says Saweetie’s First Week Sales Could’ve Been 10x Higher If She Did An Interview With Him
Saweetie’s new EP is projected to sell 2K units in the first week. Saweetie is, once again, making headlines following the release of her EP, The Single Life. For one, she appeared to address her break-up with Quavo and her alleged shopping trip with Lil Baby. That moment, in particular, drew many reactions across the Internet. However, it’s possible that it also overshadowed the rest of her EP.
Kurupt Hosts “Players Ball” With Snoop Dogg & C-Mob
G-funk lives on thanks to MCs like Kurupt, C-Mob, and Snoop Dogg. They’ve just released a new single titled “Players Ball” that throws it back with high-pitched keys and a laidback atmosphere. Moreover, Kurupt and C-Mob released this as a single to their upcoming collaborative album. Don’t Be Stupid drops on December 16th, and this track indicates that it’ll be a wonderful homage. Kurupt recently reflected on how far Death Row has come, particularly thanks to this song’s featured Dogg.
Homixide Gang Stuns In Its Opium Debut, “Homixide Lifestyle”
Opium’s Homixide Gang has unleashed “Homixide Lifestyle,” complete with guest features from Biggaveli, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and 5unna. Throughout 2022, Playboi Carti has been quietly developing one of the youth’s favorite Hip-Hop labels in the music industry. Despite never dropping Music, Carti’s presence has been felt through his Opium artists, from Ken Carson to Destroy Lonely. Now, a new set of Opium artists has arrived. Atlanta’s own Homixide Gang is back with an incredible new project, titled Homixide Lifestyle.
Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “Taxi” Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low is returning. There are plenty of variations on the Air Jordan 11 out there. One such model is the Jordan 11 CMFT Low. This is a shoe that came out quite some time ago, however, it has been brought back in increments over the past year or so. It’s not a flashy shoe, however, it has a silhouette that fans can at least familiarize themselves with.
Drake Gifts Four Futuristic Toilets To DJ Khaled
Khaled was overflowing with gratitude, going on to dump all the toilet’s features and amenities on IG. Not everyone gets their own Air Jordan 5 collab, but DJ Khaled did. However, h’s just like the rest of us: he gets his home improvement kicks every once in a while. In fact, he wanted some fancy high-tech toilets for him and his partner for a while. So imagine his gratitude and excitement when the 6 God himself sent him four high-end Johns. Moreover, the “GOD DID” mogul took to Instagram to share his happiness.
Stormzy’s New Album Earns Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist Seal Of Approval
This weekend’s update includes titles from Quando Rondo and YB as well as Homixide Gang. After Travis Scott and Pharrell’s takeover on last weekend’s edition of our Fire Emoji playlist, we’re back with more this Saturday (November 26). Landing at the top of our latest update...
Don Newkirk, De La Soul Collaborator, Dead At 56
Don Newkirk has passed away at the age of 56. Don Newkirk, best known for his collaborations with De La Soul and 3rd Bass, has passed away. Rahiem of the Furious Five confirmed the news in a post on Facebook, Saturday. He was 56 years old. “It is with a...
Juelz Santana Says He Deserves Free Supreme For Popularizing The Brand
Juelz Santana spoke about Dispet’s impact on the success of Supreme while appearing on “No Jumper.”. Juelz Santana says that he deserves free clothes from Supreme for helping to popularize the iconic brand. The Dipset rapper spoke about the brand with Jim Jones during an appearance on No Jumper.
Desiigner Keeps The New Releases Coming With “My Brodie” Single
After 21 Savage came forward with claims that he’d be able to take on any of fellow his 2016 XXL Freshman alum in a Verzuz, Desiigner seems to have been correspondingly clapping back with a string of singles. At the time of 21’s comments, both he and Kodak Black...
Mysonne Burns Nike Sneaker Collection In Solidarity With Kyrie Irving
Nike severed ties with Kyrie amid his ongoing controversy and Mysonne is ridding himself of his sneakers in protest. There are many ways for the public to show support for Kyrie Irving, and Mysonne is burning his Nike collection. Following Irving’s promotion of a film that included anti-Semitic rhetoric, Nike officially severed ties with the Brooklyn Nets star. The ongoing debates that have taken over sports and pop culture and Irving has received a wave of support. Moreover, in several Instagram posts, Mysonne explains to viewers why he is ridding himself of his Nikes.
Lil Pump Says New Album Is Lost In The Middle Of A Lake On His Hard Drive
The “I Love It” hitmaker seemingly thought it was wise to bring the digital storage of his upcoming release with him for a trip out on the water. Looks like Lil Pump has fumbled a serious bag. Though the controversial rapper had plans to release a new album in January, it seems that may no longer be a viable option after a recent trip to the lake.
