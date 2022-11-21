Read full article on original website
Historic Binghamton Home of Leroy, Hawley and Collier to be Revived
An over 100-year-old home next to the Roberson mansion on Front Street and owned by the Roberson Museum is getting some much needed work to restore it and give it new life. The Randall House will be getting $100,000 from the City of Binghamton to help Roberson’s plans to stabilize and rehabilitate the historic home.
Demolition Crews Methodically Chipping Away at IBM Country Club
Bit by bit, pieces of the storied IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott are tumbling down. Gorick Construction workers started actual demolition operations at the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union on November 8. Crews using heavy equipment have been busy over the past couple of...
10 Binghamton Bars to Visit This Thanksgiving Weekend
With Thanksgiving on the horizon, Binghamton natives have a rare chance this weekend to reclaim the bars in the area typically crowded with college students. Now when I first moved to Binghamton in June, I loved going out to the bars. Personally I hate going to overcrowded places where I can't even find a seat, and I never had that problem until late August. Then the students of Binghamton University returned to the area and I was cast out from my usual haunts where I could chat with the locals and get to know the area better.
Help Newark Valley Teen With Brain Cancer Fulfill His Bucket List Trip
Brody Hines was about to start 4th grade when he and his family received the news that would change their lives forever. Now approaching his 17th birthday, Brody has just finished chemo and radiation treatments for the fourth time in his life after being diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a brain cancer. This time around is his fiercest battle yet. But his attitude towards it all has inspired both his family and the community.
4-year-old Leonidas Callas gives back on his birthday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local Buffalo Bills fan gave back on a day when most receive. 4-year-old Leonidas Callas of Elmira Heights, already a big Buffalo Bills fan, decided to do something a little different for his birthday this year. At his recent birthday party, Callas and his family encouraged guests to bring an […]
10 Places To Find Halal Food In The Binghamton Area
I've mentioned it before and I'll mention it again. The greater Binghamton area is rich when it comes to different types of food offerings. Most foods from around the world can be found at our local restaurants. I love to try new things, and giving food a try that I've never tasted before is at the top of the list.
State St. in downtown Binghamton reopens
A major downtown Binghamton street closure that has hurt local businesses has come to an end.
Try These Delicious Triple Cities Caribbean & Jamaican Restaurants
The many choices of foods from around the world can be found right here in the Greater Binghamton area. You name it, and most types of food are being served and/or sold throughout the Triple Cities either in a restaurant or a local food mart. In the past, I've highlighted...
Elmira Holiday Parade Route released
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The 64th annual Elmira Holiday Parade is just days away, with the Elmira Police Department releasing important information about the upcoming road closures. The parade is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, with a start time of 10 a.m., but all vehicles must be removed from the parade route by 7 a.m., […]
NewsChannel 36
Winterfest Returns to Tioga Downs For the Holiday Season
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - Winterfest at Tioga Downs makes its return for the holiday season. The family-friendly event starts on Black Friday and continues through December 23rd on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 8:30 PM with free admission. It will feature Horse Drawn Wagon Rides, a Craft Fair, and...
Local dancers prepare for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City is perhaps the most famous parade in the country, accompanying many families’ holidays. This year’s festivities will include 19 dancers from the Armstrong School of Dance, located in Ithaca. The group isn’t aware yet when exactly they will be performing, but local dance groups are normally slotted towards the end of the parade. The actual order of the parade isn’t relayed to groups until the morning of the event.
NewsChannel 36
Preparations Underway for Elmira Parade
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Hundreds of Costumes for the Elmira holiday parade arrived at the Clemens Center in Elmira on Tuesday afternoon. Volunteers loaded in the costumes for the parade which included all sorts of characters. The Clemens Center serves as a staging area for the parade and Organizers say people are excited about being able to have the parade again after COVID.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Teen dies in Vestal car accident
VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal.
JC Wegmans Wraps Up Remodeling – But Stand By for The Burger Bar
A big makeover job at the Wegmans store in Johnson City is virtually complete, just in time for the busiest time of year for food shopping. Planning for the modernization project began several years ago. A 6,500-square-foot addition last year provided more space for offices and employee services. Demolition and construction work for enhancements throughout the store started last January.
2022 Holiday parades and events in the Twin Tiers
(WETM) — With the holiday season taking off, towns, boroughs, and cities across the region are gearing up for their own holiday events for everyone to see. This year we are seeing the return of some of the best holiday parades in the Twin Tiers, after coming back from being canceled by COVID-19. Below is […]
Binghamton Restaurant Developer Installs Sign Without City’s OK
A sign for a new downtown Binghamton restaurant has been put in place after a city commission delayed given its approval. Mark Yonaty said he "never thought there'd be a problem" with the sign he had designed and made for the business planned for the Lackawanna Train Station. Members of...
Binghamton Street to Open After 14-Month I-81 Bridge Repair Job
State transportation department officials have given the green light for vehicular traffic to resume using Chenango Street on Binghamton's North Side. A detour has been in place for more than 14 months as a contractor worked on a project designed to keep a new Interstate 81 bridge from sinking any further.
wskg.org
Refugees gather for Thanksgiving dinner in Binghamton
Refugees, new to the Binghamton area, gathered at a Thanksgiving dinner held by the American Civic Association (ACA) last week. The ACA helps immigrants and refugees adjust to a whole new life in the Southern Tier. Vladislav Hudz is 15 years old. He came to the United States from the...
What’s New At The Oakdale Commons (Formerly The Mall) In Johnson City?
Have you been to the Oakdale Commons formerly the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City lately? On Tuesday, I went to the mall to get my twice-yearly haircut. Is it a coincidence that Tuesday is when they have their $14 haircut special? Probably not. On the way in (and you can't...
Planning Board Recap: Lake Street “Breeze” apartments hit some turbulence
ITHACA, N.Y. — Compared to the past few months, it was a fairly short Planning Board meeting for the city of Ithaca this month. One project was approved, several others advanced, but at least one project appears to be facing some tricky questions as it tries to move forward.
