1 arrested after firing shots out of moving vehicle: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in Lamont received a report of shots fired in Lamont then made an arrest in connection days later.

Deputies received a report of an individual firing shots near South Union Avenue and Houghton Road in Lamont on Nov. 12, according to the sheriff’s office. While investigating, deputies were told an individual was firing shots from a moving vehicle.

The investigation led the deputies to Ridge Road, according to authorities. On Nov. 20 Lamont deputies served a search warrant in the 1700 block of Ridge Road, they found an AR-15-style rifle with three loaded magazines and took Agustine Granados-Cruz in custody.

Granados-Cruz was arrested on illegal discharge of a firearm and numerous weapons violations, according to officials.

