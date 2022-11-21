Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Exploring the Northwoods with Andrew Graff
Graff’s debut novel, Raft of Stars, selected for big read. If Andrew Graff had followed the other professions he’d tried, no one would be reading his debut novel, Raft of Stars. But he didn’t, to the benefit of all who have read and will read his book. That includes readers up and down the peninsula who will participate in the 2023 edition of Door County Reads, which has selected Graff’s book as its focus.
tripsavvy.com
The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin
The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Alberta Ida Grovogel
Alberta Ida Grovogel, 87, of Sturgeon Bay, died at Anna’s Health Care (Bay View Senior Care) in Sturgeon Bay. She was born in Sturgeon Bay to Albert and Emma (Werkheiser) Klansky. On Dec. 10, 1955, she married John Grovogel at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. He died Jan. 2, 2015.
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Plans Strategies to Land NERR Visitor Center
The final touches are being put on a plan seeking to bring a visitor center to Sturgeon Bay as part of the process to establish the Green Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR). The city’s Ad Hoc NERR Advisory Committee met Nov. 11 and discussed a prospectus and video being...
doorcountydailynews.com
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Sister Bay Restaurants | Best Places to Eat In Sister Bay, WI
Looking for some great places to eat in Sister Bay, Wisconsin? Look no further! I visited every one of these eateries in Door County and have some favorites. They all offer good eats and good times. While Destination Door County sponsored some of my dining, the opinions are my own.
Door County Pulse
Roundtable at the Lodge with the League
Join the Door County League of Women Voters on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 4:30-6:30 pm, for a roundtable wrap-up. The intentions for the evening are to relax, savor time together and reflect on what turned out to be a very busy 2022. Attendees will gather in the Gold Room at The...
Door County Pulse
New Marketing Firm in Door County
Third Coast Marketing has joined the Sturgeon Bay business community. The marketing firm is the work of Hannah Paulus, a 10-year county resident and marketing professional who has worked in both agency and business environments. Learn more about the firm at 3rdcoastmarketing.com, by calling 920.207.4786 or by emailing [email protected]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin
ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
Door County Pulse
Wisconsin Cover Crop Conference Dec. 13
Cover Crops in Wisconsin, an organization that helps Wisconsin farmers to use cover crops more successfully, is holding its Wisconsin Cover Crop Conference on Dec. 13 at the Glacier Canyon Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells. The conference will be part of a trio of events held in partnership with the...
Wisconsin’s newest water trail runs through heart of state
The Wausau & Marathon County Parks & Recreation Foundation announced this week the Great Pinery Heritage Waterway has been designated as Wisconsin’s 21st water trail and the first such water trail in central Wisconsin. The trail starts its journey at the Hat Rapids Dam in Oneida County and finishes...
WSAW
Kwik Trip announcing leadership change
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After 52 years with Kwik Trip and 22 years as CEO and President, Donald Zietlow is retiring as of Dec. 31. Zietlow attributes the success of Kwik Trip to his coworkers and employees, but it has been his leadership that has brought substantial growth and innovation to the company. Now with more than 800 locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan, he is considered to be one of the leaders in the convenience store industry.
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
Door County Pulse
Bellin, Gundersen Closing Merger
Bellin Health and Gundersen Health System have announced that they plan to begin combined operations Dec. 1. The two entities had announced June 1 that they were deep into discussions about a planned merger, which is designed to offer patients access to a broader network of services and resources to improve care.
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
onfocus.news
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
