How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
Creole Classic Fishing Tournament gives over $50K to local organizations in 2022
The Creole Classic Fishing Tournament board could have canceled the 2022 event, but that would have also meant that local charities wouldn’t have their support. After Grand Isle sustained damages from Hurricane Ida, the annual event at Bridge Side Marina wasn’t going to happen. United by the organization’s long history of supporting local charities, the board members rallied, and created the Creole Fest. “Local charities needed financial support more than ever,” said Kevin Bonvillain Creole Classic Fishing Tournament President.
Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday, Here’s how you can lend a hand
Celebrating Giving Tuesday can look like many different things including giving to local charities. 2022 Giving Tuesday is November 29 and there are some local ways to give. Giving Tuesday is celebrated worldwide and was created in 2012 to have a day to encourage people to do good things, especially for others. It has grown into a well-celebrated day and some even celebrate it every Tuesday by giving back in some form.
E.D. White football defeats JFK in Quarterfinals!
In a thrilling game in front of their hometown crowd in Thibodaux, the E.D. White Cardinals defeated the John F. Kennedy Cougars, 42-20, in the Quarterfinal bracket of the LHSAA Football Championship, Division II (Select). E.D. White will take on St. Thomas Moore next week in the Semifinals. This is...
This weekend brings Small Business Saturday, music, and Santa!
Looking for something festive this weekend? No worries, there’s plenty from Small Business Saturday shopping to music. Here’s what’s happening this weekend in our area:. Trivia Night at the Distillery | Friday, November 25 | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers Come out to your local distillery for trivia night! Sign-ups begin at 7 p.m. with the game at 8 p.m. The winning team gets a bottle of whiskey or rum if 21 years or older!
Lafourche Parish student Quinn Nicholls receives parish, district, and state recognition for musical talent
Sixth grade, Sixth Ward Middle School student, Quinn Nichols is a rising musical star. The Lafourche Parish All-Youth Honor Band, and District VII All-Youth Honor Band student was recently selected for the Louisiana Bandmasters’ Association All-State Wind Ensemble. Nichols was the only sixth grader in the state selected for this honor.
Terrebonne Government Online Auction Viewing Period is Now Open
Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will hold an online auction of surplus adjudicated property beginning January 9, 2023, and ending January 11, 2023. The viewing period is now live. The viewing period began on November 23, 2022, and the properties are posted on the Surplus/Auction Items page of the TPCG website....
Two men cited for operating a guided duck hunt without hunting guide licenses
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations on Nov. 19 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of Buras, and Zachary Falgout, 30, of Luling, for operating a guided duck hunt without hunting guide licenses and violating migratory game bird tagging requirements. Roser was also cited for possessing over the limit of migratory game birds and transporting fully dressed migratory game birds.
