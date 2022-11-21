ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 2

Related
Sports Radio 1360 AM

12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585

Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
ROCHESTER, NY
Farm and Dairy

Pennsylvania potato growers celebrate 100 years of cooperation

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Potatoes roll down the grading line at one of Troyer Land Resources’s storage barns in northwest Pennsylvania on a November afternoon. These freshly cleaned potatoes are destined to become potato chips at Herr’s, one of the snack food manufacturers that put Pennsylvania on the map as the Snack Food Capital of the U.S.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness

It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Big Frog 104

Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media

Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
BUFFALO, NY
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State

St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lehighvalleystyle.com

Yocco's Celebrates 100 Years

The vast majority of the Lehigh Valley’s current populace has never known a time when quieting a hunger pang with a Yocco’s hot dog was not an option. It’s been 100 years since founder Theodore Iacocca served up his first hot dog (grilled to well-done perfection, never boiled or steamed) in center city Allentown. To put that in perspective, when that very first Yocco’s hot dog was being gobbled up in 1922, television had not yet been invented, Warren G. Harding was in the White House and a gallon of milk cost about 35 cents. And consider all that’s happened since then: wars, recessions, triumphs, tragedies and advancements in science and technology that keep the world moving along at a frenetic pace. So perhaps it’s comforting that the Yocco’s of today takes pride in keeping the Yocco’s experience as close to Theodore’s original vision as possible.
ALLENTOWN, PA
wbut.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hias.org

A First Thanksgiving for Refugees in Pennsylvania

Until this week, the Shamaun family had never tasted turkey or attended a Thanksgiving celebration together. Shammas Shamaun, 52, arrived in the United States in 2017 after fleeing persecution for his Christian beliefs in Pakistan. He had not seen his wife Sittara, 51, and sons Seth, 18, and Shobal, 17, until they were able to join him in the U.S. two months ago due in part to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Sports Radio 1360 AM

Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1360binghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy