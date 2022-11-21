Read full article on original website
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
Farm and Dairy
Pennsylvania potato growers celebrate 100 years of cooperation
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Potatoes roll down the grading line at one of Troyer Land Resources’s storage barns in northwest Pennsylvania on a November afternoon. These freshly cleaned potatoes are destined to become potato chips at Herr’s, one of the snack food manufacturers that put Pennsylvania on the map as the Snack Food Capital of the U.S.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chestnut Ridge, ‘The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania,’ is the setting for strangeness
It’s known as “The Twilight Zone of Pennsylvania” or “The Disneyland of the Paranormal.” Sometimes it’s simply “The Mysterious Chestnut Ridge.”. It’s the westernmost ridge of the Alleghenies, rising in southern Indiana County and continuing to the south-southwest for approximately 75 miles, stretching along Westmoreland and Fayette counties and on into West Virginia. It gradually fades into a series of hills about 5 miles southeast of Morgantown, W.Va.
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
Doug Mastriano supporters flooding Pa. courts with baseless recount petitions
PHILADELPHIA — Doug Mastriano lost by a lot. But some of his supporters wrongly believe the results are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. So now election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law.
PennLive.com
DeSantis-Trump battle already starts to take shape in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — With a loud crowd in Pittsburgh thrusting signs in the air, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage at the downtown hotel and stirred the people to their feet with calls to “make Pennsylvania free” and “put on the full armor of God.”
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media
Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State
St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Yocco's Celebrates 100 Years
The vast majority of the Lehigh Valley’s current populace has never known a time when quieting a hunger pang with a Yocco’s hot dog was not an option. It’s been 100 years since founder Theodore Iacocca served up his first hot dog (grilled to well-done perfection, never boiled or steamed) in center city Allentown. To put that in perspective, when that very first Yocco’s hot dog was being gobbled up in 1922, television had not yet been invented, Warren G. Harding was in the White House and a gallon of milk cost about 35 cents. And consider all that’s happened since then: wars, recessions, triumphs, tragedies and advancements in science and technology that keep the world moving along at a frenetic pace. So perhaps it’s comforting that the Yocco’s of today takes pride in keeping the Yocco’s experience as close to Theodore’s original vision as possible.
This Is The Smallest County In New York State
Recently I wrote an article about New York County with the least population, It's certainly a place where you can live and not have to deal with a lot of people. It is Hamilton County in the Adirondack region of New York State with a population of 5,161. The Smallest...
wbut.com
Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
AG Josh Shapiro, others call on companies to halt payments for Pink Energy customers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several attorney generals including Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro sent a letter to companies asking for the suspension of loan payments for customers of Pink Energy. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, with a coalition of other attorney generals, sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight...
hias.org
A First Thanksgiving for Refugees in Pennsylvania
Until this week, the Shamaun family had never tasted turkey or attended a Thanksgiving celebration together. Shammas Shamaun, 52, arrived in the United States in 2017 after fleeing persecution for his Christian beliefs in Pakistan. He had not seen his wife Sittara, 51, and sons Seth, 18, and Shobal, 17, until they were able to join him in the U.S. two months ago due in part to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Pennsylvania using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
What’s the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Pennsylvania?
(WTAJ) — As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, many are wondering — what’s the most popular side dish in Pennsylvania? While the debate could probably rage on, and multiple maps may all look a bit different, three maps we found of the most popular sides in every state — Taste of Home, Thrillist, and Zippia— all read […]
Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle in night sky
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Smicksburg reported watching and photographing a low-flying, triangle-shaped object at about 6:33 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials
Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory.
