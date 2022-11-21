ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Bloodline Conquers WarGames at WWE Survivor Series

– The Bloodline reigns supreme once again. Despite teasing some tension within The Bloodline before the main event WarGames match, the group showed solidarity tonight at WWE Survivor Series 2022 and picked up the victory over the team of The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. Despite Reigns showing some doubt in Zayn’s loyalty, Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline as his new “family” against his former friend and teammate, Kevin Owens.
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series

Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team

Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
AEW News: Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii Following Match, Saraya Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Nyla Rose on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling

– The AEW Japan Twitter account released a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho after his main event match with Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that promo below. Jericho discussed his history with Ishii and praised his “strong style” and “great fighting spirit.”
Slimmer’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames Report. We are LIVE in my adopted hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. We start with a video package for the men’s and women’s WarGames matches followed by a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory. Next up is a video package for Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi followed by a video package for AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor. The Kickoff Show finishes up with another video package for the men’s WarGames match.
Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
Joe Hendry Was Shocked by the Fan Reaction to His Impact Wrestling Return

– During a recent interview for The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, Impact Wrestling talent and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry discussed returning to the company and capturing the Impact Digital Media Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Joe Hendry on the response to his return at Bound for Glory:...
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More

– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
Episode 10 Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Now Online

WOW – Women Of Wrestling is back with its 10th episode, and the video is now online. You can check out the video below for the episode, described as follows:. WOW – Women Of Wrestling Tag Team Tournament finals are here! Which team do you think will be the next Tag Team Champion? ► WATCH the full episode to find out!
STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 3 Results 11.26.22: An Exploding Coffin Match Headliner

– STARDOM held its STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 3 event earlier today at the Todoroki Arena in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 778 people. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s website:. * Blue Stars Block: 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu) (7) beat wing*gori (Hanan...
Highlights From AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series

AJ Styles came out victorious over Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night. Styles beat Balor with the Phenomenal Forearm on the show. The O.C. and Judgment Day were in their respective men’s corners, but they fought their way through the crowd midway through. You can see clips from the match below.
Triple H On If WarGames Will Remain Attached To Survivor Series Going Forward

Triple H discussed his decision to bring WarGames from NXT to WWE Survivor Series 2022 during the post-show press conference. Survivor Series featured five on five elimination matches historically, with recent years featuring RAW vs. Smackdown matches. This year, the WarGames concept was paired with ongoing programs. Triple H said that WarGames worked out “incredibly well” tonight. Highlights from his comments are below (h/t Fightful).
Backstage Production Details For Survivor Series Tonight (Spoilers)

A recent Fightful Select report provided some backstage production notes regarding tonight’s Survivor Series, which you can find below. * Extras were brought in for the show to participate in a spot for the Shotzi & Ronda bout. * The War Games matches were projected to run the longest,...
Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In NJPW Starting In February

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer and boo again starting this February. Fans have not been allowed to vocally react to NJPW events since the pandemic started over two years ago. They had previously only been allowed to clap. However, that will change with The New Beginning on Osaka on February 11. The announcement reads:
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Triple X. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That will be a special Thanksgiving...

