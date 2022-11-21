Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
411mania.com
The Bloodline Conquers WarGames at WWE Survivor Series
– The Bloodline reigns supreme once again. Despite teasing some tension within The Bloodline before the main event WarGames match, the group showed solidarity tonight at WWE Survivor Series 2022 and picked up the victory over the team of The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. Despite Reigns showing some doubt in Zayn’s loyalty, Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline as his new “family” against his former friend and teammate, Kevin Owens.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
411mania.com
Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team
Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
411mania.com
AEW News: Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii Following Match, Saraya Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Nyla Rose on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling
– The AEW Japan Twitter account released a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho after his main event match with Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that promo below. Jericho discussed his history with Ishii and praised his “strong style” and “great fighting spirit.”
411mania.com
Slimmer’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames Review
Welcome to 411’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 WarGames Report. We are LIVE in my adopted hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. We start with a video package for the men’s and women’s WarGames matches followed by a video package for Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory. Next up is a video package for Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi followed by a video package for AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor. The Kickoff Show finishes up with another video package for the men’s WarGames match.
411mania.com
Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
411mania.com
Joe Hendry Was Shocked by the Fan Reaction to His Impact Wrestling Return
– During a recent interview for The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz, Impact Wrestling talent and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry discussed returning to the company and capturing the Impact Digital Media Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Joe Hendry on the response to his return at Bound for Glory:...
411mania.com
Jade Cargill On a Possible Match With Sasha Banks, Would Love an AEW All-Women’s PPV
Jade Cargill is one of the most dominant forces in the AEW women’s division, and she recently weighed in on the idea of facing Sasha Banks one day and an all-women’s AEW PPV. Cargill spoke with Steve Fall for Ten Count recently and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
411mania.com
WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More
– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
411mania.com
Episode 10 Of WOW – Women Of Wrestling Now Online
WOW – Women Of Wrestling is back with its 10th episode, and the video is now online. You can check out the video below for the episode, described as follows:. WOW – Women Of Wrestling Tag Team Tournament finals are here! Which team do you think will be the next Tag Team Champion? ► WATCH the full episode to find out!
411mania.com
Alexa Bliss on Her Plans for 2023, How the Creative Aspect of Her Character Drives Her
– Alexa Bliss spoke to BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong for The Run-In ahead of today’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event. Alexa Bliss will be competing in the women’s WarGames match at today’s event below are some highlights. Bliss on this not being the first women’s WarGames...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.26.22 – Team Damage CTRL and Team Brawling Brutes Talk War Games!
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 11.26.22. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is alone in WWE HQ as Matt Camp is joining us from Boston. He is there for Survivor Series and it seems there will be a special edition of The Bump from Boston as well.
411mania.com
STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 3 Results 11.26.22: An Exploding Coffin Match Headliner
– STARDOM held its STARDOM in SHOWCASE Vol. 3 event earlier today at the Todoroki Arena in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 778 people. Below are some results, per STARDOM’s website:. * Blue Stars Block: 7Upp (Nanae Takahashi & Yuu) (7) beat wing*gori (Hanan...
411mania.com
WWE Survivor Series 2022 Post-Show Press Conference Livestream
– The main card is over, and now it’s time for the press conference. You can check out the livestream for tonight’s post-show press conference for WWE Survivor Series 2022 right here:
411mania.com
Highlights From AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series
AJ Styles came out victorious over Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night. Styles beat Balor with the Phenomenal Forearm on the show. The O.C. and Judgment Day were in their respective men’s corners, but they fought their way through the crowd midway through. You can see clips from the match below.
411mania.com
Triple H On If WarGames Will Remain Attached To Survivor Series Going Forward
Triple H discussed his decision to bring WarGames from NXT to WWE Survivor Series 2022 during the post-show press conference. Survivor Series featured five on five elimination matches historically, with recent years featuring RAW vs. Smackdown matches. This year, the WarGames concept was paired with ongoing programs. Triple H said that WarGames worked out “incredibly well” tonight. Highlights from his comments are below (h/t Fightful).
411mania.com
Backstage Production Details For Survivor Series Tonight (Spoilers)
A recent Fightful Select report provided some backstage production notes regarding tonight’s Survivor Series, which you can find below. * Extras were brought in for the show to participate in a spot for the Shotzi & Ronda bout. * The War Games matches were projected to run the longest,...
411mania.com
Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In NJPW Starting In February
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer and boo again starting this February. Fans have not been allowed to vocally react to NJPW events since the pandemic started over two years ago. They had previously only been allowed to clap. However, that will change with The New Beginning on Osaka on February 11. The announcement reads:
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Triple X. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That will be a special Thanksgiving...
Comments / 0