Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Journal Review
Capping off a historic running career
Southmont’s Faith Allen will go down as one of the best runners to ever come through the Mountie program. In her four years the senior qualified for semi-state each season including this past year where she had a her best finish (29th) and best time (19:12.5) in her four trips. Late last week it was also announced by Allen that she’ll be continuing her running career at Purdue University Fort Wayne as she’ll major in biology and get to continue doing something that’s been a a big part of her life.
CBS Sports
Indiana vs. Purdue updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Indiana Hoosiers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 10.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. IU and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.
Game Prediction: Indiana and Purdue Battle for Old Oaken Bucket
Indiana football (4-7) hosts the Purdue Boilermakers (7-4) in the 2022 Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. HoosiersNow.com writer Jack Ankony is joined by BoilermakersCountry.com writer D.J. Fezler to preview the matchup.
247Sports
Jumbo... and what might have been
Happy Thanksgiving! To celebrate the holiday, we wanted to present an excerpt from my book, "Hoosier Beginnings: The Birth of Indiana University Athletics," available now. It makes a great gift and provides some context for the history of IU athletics. Jumbo Stiehm was a huge name in college football when he decided to leave Nebraska for IU in 1916, and his presence on the sideline could have changed the course of IU football history had he not been stricken down in the prime of his life. Re-live the what-ifs that surround the all-too-short life of Ewald "Jumbo" Stiehm.
Journal Review
Linda Lou (Runion) Dale
Linda Lou (Runion) Dale, 75, of Darlington passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 28, 1947, at Crawfordsville, to the late Raymond Newton and Edna L. (Stout) Runion. Linda attended Crawfordsville High School and worked at Hi-Tech (Acuity) for approximately...
lonelyplanet.com
Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food
Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
Journal Review
Virginia (Bannon) Kelsey
Virginia (Bannon) Kelsey, 98, of New Market went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care in Crawfordsville. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com.
Journal Review
Carolyn S. Woodard
Carolyn Sue (Newby) Woodard, 80, passed away to her heavenly home peacefully with her loving family by her side on Oct. 15, 2022, at Witham Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 28, 1941, at Ladoga, to Juanita Alberta (Sloan) Newby and Chester Lee Newby. She was the oldest of eight children and raised in the Crawfordsville area.
MyWabashValley.com
Rain for part of the weekend
Most of the area in a moderate drought. High of 49 and low of 39 so far today. No rain at the TV station today. Terre Haute right now is cooler and a light wind. Temps are cooler today. Water vapor satellite has our developing storm SW of here. Satellite and radar are all clear for here. DRy weather till later on Saturday and then rain till Sunday afternoon. Rainfall could be pretty decent. Next syste is next Tuesday – Wednesday. After that clams down for a few days. Temps stay mild for a while yet. Signs of some colder temps after about the first week of December. Tonight, clear and 27. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 58. Rain ends on Sunday but more early next week and temps not bad next week.
fox32chicago.com
Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon
CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 26, 2022
• Hit and run at 301 W. Market St. — 5:15 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 1100 block of South Ben Hur Court — 7:07 p.m. • Property damage crash at 1501 S. Grant Ave. — 7:59 p.m. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Thursday. • Mikey...
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
Indiana soldier’s remains identified 70 years after his death in Korea
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) – Occasionally, when you least expect it, something amazing happens. Mary Kincaid Chauncey spent over 70 years wondering if her brother would ever be identified.He was killed in battle in Korea. But thanks to DNA technology, Sgt. James Coleman is coming home. “It’s been like a miracle to me. It amazes me […]
Local lawyer talks complexities, unusual aspects of latest Delphi developments
INDIANAPOLIS — More questions than answers has always been a feature of the Delphi investigation, and this latest phase of the case is no different. It has nearly been a month since Richard Allen was first arrested in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017, but still, the […]
Journal Review
54th Christmas Festival of Music and Readings set for Dec. 7
Wabash College will present the 54th Christmas Festival of Music and Readings at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Pioneer Chapel. A prelude of seasonal music begins at 7:30 p.m. Inaugurated at Wabash in 1968, the Christmas Festival alternates music performances, congregational hymns and Bible readings. It is modeled on the King’s College Festival of Lessons and Carols at Cambridge University, England.
Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
'He's awesome.' | Brownsburg pizza shop owner cuts employees in on profits after they ask to open on Thanksgiving Day
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — It's become a holiday tradition for employees at Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg. "Even though we're at work, we still want to have a nice Thanksgiving meal together," said Dani Pryor. Pryor is celebrating Thanksgiving with her sister, mom and her co-workers at Rockstar Pizza. Everyone brought...
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report
West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen
The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
WTHI
Terre Haute man in court, accused of beating a woman with her own gun
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department arrested Chauncey Thornton on Friday. Police say Thornton was going through a woman's car. When the woman realized this, she took her gun and went to confront Thornton. Police said Thornton shoved the woman, took her gun, and beat her...
