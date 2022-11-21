ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veedersburg, IN

Journal Review

Capping off a historic running career

Southmont’s Faith Allen will go down as one of the best runners to ever come through the Mountie program. In her four years the senior qualified for semi-state each season including this past year where she had a her best finish (29th) and best time (19:12.5) in her four trips. Late last week it was also announced by Allen that she’ll be continuing her running career at Purdue University Fort Wayne as she’ll major in biology and get to continue doing something that’s been a a big part of her life.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
247Sports

Jumbo... and what might have been

Happy Thanksgiving! To celebrate the holiday, we wanted to present an excerpt from my book, "Hoosier Beginnings: The Birth of Indiana University Athletics," available now. It makes a great gift and provides some context for the history of IU athletics. Jumbo Stiehm was a huge name in college football when he decided to leave Nebraska for IU in 1916, and his presence on the sideline could have changed the course of IU football history had he not been stricken down in the prime of his life. Re-live the what-ifs that surround the all-too-short life of Ewald "Jumbo" Stiehm.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Journal Review

Linda Lou (Runion) Dale

Linda Lou (Runion) Dale, 75, of Darlington passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 28, 1947, at Crawfordsville, to the late Raymond Newton and Edna L. (Stout) Runion. Linda attended Crawfordsville High School and worked at Hi-Tech (Acuity) for approximately...
DARLINGTON, IN
lonelyplanet.com

Cafeteria culture in Indiana: try the ultimate comfort food

Dine out at one of Indiana's famous cafeterias with these top tips on where to go and what to eat © Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 4+ / Alamy. Strawberry pie, blueberry pie, cherry pie. Fluffy lemon meringue and gooey, crunchy pecan. Chocolate cream, banana cream, coconut cream, all piled high with gravity-defying layers of whipped topping.
INDIANA STATE
Journal Review

Virginia (Bannon) Kelsey

Virginia (Bannon) Kelsey, 98, of New Market went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care in Crawfordsville. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com.
NEW MARKET, IN
Journal Review

Carolyn S. Woodard

Carolyn Sue (Newby) Woodard, 80, passed away to her heavenly home peacefully with her loving family by her side on Oct. 15, 2022, at Witham Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 28, 1941, at Ladoga, to Juanita Alberta (Sloan) Newby and Chester Lee Newby. She was the oldest of eight children and raised in the Crawfordsville area.
THORNTOWN, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Rain for part of the weekend

Most of the area in a moderate drought. High of 49 and low of 39 so far today. No rain at the TV station today. Terre Haute right now is cooler and a light wind. Temps are cooler today. Water vapor satellite has our developing storm SW of here. Satellite and radar are all clear for here. DRy weather till later on Saturday and then rain till Sunday afternoon. Rainfall could be pretty decent. Next syste is next Tuesday – Wednesday. After that clams down for a few days. Temps stay mild for a while yet. Signs of some colder temps after about the first week of December. Tonight, clear and 27. Tomorrow, mostly sunny and 58. Rain ends on Sunday but more early next week and temps not bad next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon

CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: Nov. 26, 2022

• Hit and run at 301 W. Market St. — 5:15 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 1100 block of South Ben Hur Court — 7:07 p.m. • Property damage crash at 1501 S. Grant Ave. — 7:59 p.m. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Thursday. • Mikey...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay City man charged with attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
CLAY CITY, IN
Journal Review

54th Christmas Festival of Music and Readings set for Dec. 7

Wabash College will present the 54th Christmas Festival of Music and Readings at 8 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Pioneer Chapel. A prelude of seasonal music begins at 7:30 p.m. Inaugurated at Wabash in 1968, the Christmas Festival alternates music performances, congregational hymns and Bible readings. It is modeled on the King’s College Festival of Lessons and Carols at Cambridge University, England.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Former investigator, community react to new developments in Delphi case

DELPHI, Ind. — Delphi suspect information still hangs in windows of a downtown Delphi building. Just across the street the main suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, Richard Allen, appeared in the Carroll County Courthouse in front of a packed room. Judge Fran Gull has not yet made a decision on […]
DELPHI, IN
WynLin

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report

West Terre Haute Weekly Safety Report - Week 11/13 - 11/19. Eleven total calls for service were made to local public safety agencies. Violent Fri 11/18 · 11:55 PM Suicide-threat - this is from the Vigo county calls for service log. information is subject to change. Nearest intersection is W. National and Church St - Exact location is not given for privacy.
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
Law & Crime

County Prosecutor in Charge of Delphi Murders Case Dismisses His Critics: ‘We Have a Very Solid Case’ Against Suspect Richard Allen

The prosecutor pressing forward with murder charges against Richard Matthew Allen, 50, in Indiana’s Delphi Murders issued a statement in defense of his mostly secret case on Wednesday. The statement, published by Indianapolis FOX affiliate WXIN, reads as follows:. The Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appreciates the Judge hearing our...
DELPHI, IN

