SCORE of Eastern Connecticut is offering two free webinars this month, organizers said in a release. — Dec. 8: In a Zoom webinar from noon to 1 p.m. with creative director Maria Miranda, “2023: The Year Branding Thrives.” In the presentation, attendees "will learn new ways to energize your message with measured success, how to connect with your audiences, why authentic and engaging impressions matter more than ever, and more," according to the release. Registration is required; to register, visit bit.ly/3VlOYFr.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO