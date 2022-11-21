Read full article on original website
Drilling rises in Permian, US
Drilling activity inched higher for a fourth week with rig counts rising in the US and Permian Basin but slumping in Texas. In a Thanksgiving-shortened week, oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said its US rig count, which it has reported weekly since the 1940s, rose two to 784, the highest level since March 2020 and 215 rigs higher than the 569 reported last November.
RRC: Midland district dominates permits, completions
No Railroad Commission of Texas district had more permits issued or reported more oil and gas completions than the Midland district during the month of October. The Midland district again dominated the rest of the state when it came to oil completions. The RRC showed 517 completions – or nearly two-thirds of the 778 completions across the state – inside the Midland district. The closest district was the San Antonio area with 76.
Ohio's Most Expensive Home Is a $15M 'Bargain of the Century'
The fulfillment of one family's dream is now the most expensive home for sale in Ohio. The sprawling estate—known as Ravencrest, in Hunting Valley—is on the market for $15 million. “It's 153 acres in the most coveted section of Northeast Ohio, so to be able to buy a...
Business News in Brief, week of Nov. 27, 2022
SCORE of Eastern Connecticut is offering two free webinars this month, organizers said in a release. — Dec. 8: In a Zoom webinar from noon to 1 p.m. with creative director Maria Miranda, “2023: The Year Branding Thrives.” In the presentation, attendees "will learn new ways to energize your message with measured success, how to connect with your audiences, why authentic and engaging impressions matter more than ever, and more," according to the release. Registration is required; to register, visit bit.ly/3VlOYFr.
