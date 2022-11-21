ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County hosts Winterfest

Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
CBS New York

Montclair man gives up corporate career to open bagel shop

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- A New Jersey man has a peculiar story about following your dreams.He gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. Yes, bagels.Matt Harvey owns Harvey's Handrolled Bagels on Walnut Street in Montclair and says he's celebrating one of his proudest moments of his life with the opening of the store."Right here, we have our most popular sandwich. It's the Jersey City Devil. You have a Taylor ham, egg and cheese, a crispy hash brown and spicy scallion cream cheese," Harvey said.Showcasing one of his fan favorite sandwiches, Harvey is...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
CBS News

New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels

A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
centraljersey.com

Princeton police blotter

A 2020 Range Rover Velar, valued at $55,000, was reported stolen from the driveway of a Haslet Avenue home between 5 p.m. Nov. 20 and 7 a.m. Nov. 21. The Range Rover was later recovered in Allentown, Pa. Someone pried open an exterior door at a Bayard Lane business in...
PRINCETON, NJ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in New Jersey

Known as the Garden State, New Jersey is home to over nine million residents. The fifth smallest state by area but the 11th largest by population, New Jersey is densely populated and heavily urbanized. Despite this, the state boasts nearly of 50% forest coverage and a long border with the Atlantic Ocean, known as the Jersey Shore. New Jersey is also home to many rivers, including the Delaware and Hudson rivers. Though it is lacking in what some might call “true” mountains, the state does have a few high points. But, just how tall is the highest point in New Jersey?
WISCONSIN STATE
NJ Spotlight

Nonprofit that helps people leaving prison expands its reach

NJ Reentry Corporation, run by former Gov. Jim McGreevey, expands into Union County. For many people leaving prison, challenges like finding a job, accessing housing, health care, and even getting a Social Security card can be overwhelming. That’s where the New Jersey Reentry Corporation comes in. Run by former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, the nonprofit announced this week that it’s expanding into Union County.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy