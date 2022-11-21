Iger Announces First Big Moves in New Tenure as Disney CEO: Restructuring and Departure of Chapek Right Hand Kareem Daniel

Read full article on original website
Klarna CEO Says Firm Was ‘Lucky' to Cut Jobs When It Did, Targets Profitability in 2023
Klarna lost more than $580 million in the first six months of 2022 as it burned through cash to accelerate expansion in markets like the U.S. and Britain. After reducing headcount by about 10%, CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said Klarna will return to profitability on a monthly basis by summer 2023.
‘Avatar' Director James Cameron on Making Big-Budget Movies: ‘Difficult Is a Magnet for Me'
When it comes to blockbuster directors few are bigger than James Cameron, whose films have grossed more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office. On top of hits like "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Aliens", Cameron's filmography also includes "Titanic", which for years was the highest-grossing film of all time until he broke his own record with 2009's "Avatar", which has grossed $2.91 billion to date.
These Are the Best Black Friday Streaming Deals From Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and More
Streaming is getting more expensive, but there are still some good deals to be had this Black Friday. While the major streamers have increased their prices lately — earlier this year Netflix increased the price of its standard tier from $13.99 per month to $15.49 per month, and Disney Plus will be raising its prices from $7.99 to $10.99 on Dec. 8 — some content platforms are still looking to draw subscribers with bargain basement sign-up offers.
