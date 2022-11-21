ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drag dancer stomped on the Colorado Club Q gunman with high heels, according to an Army veteran who tackled and disarmed the shooter

By Charles R. Davis
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Bouquets of flowers sit on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

David Zalubowski/AP

  • Army veteran Richard M. Fierro tackled the gunman who killed 5 people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
  • Fierro told The New York Times that club patrons — and a dancer — helped him disarm the shooter.
  • According to Fierro, a drag performer stomped on the gunman with high heels.

A drag performer helped a US Army veteran disarm and eliminate the threat posed by a man who killed five people at an LGBTQ+ night club in Colorado Springs over the weekend, stomping the shooter with high heels after he had been tackled mid-shooting spree.

In an interview with The New York Times, published Monday, Army veteran Richard M. Fierro recounted how his military training and combat experience kicked in last Saturday when a gunman opened fire as he and his wife and daughter were enjoying a night out at Club Q.

"I don't know exactly what I did, I just went into combat mode," Fierro told the newspaper. "I just know I have to kill this guy before he kills us."

Fierro's first reaction, he said, was to get down. There he saw the shooter heading toward a door to a patio where many clubgoers had gone after gunfire erupted.

"Was he shooting at the time? Was he about to shoot? I don't know," Fierro said. "I just knew I had to take him down."

Fierro pulled the gunman to the ground by grabbing his body armor, he said. Once sprawled on the floor, he noticed that the shooter not only had a rifle, now laying some feet away, but a handgun.

"I grabbed the gun out of his hand and just started hitting him in the head, over and over," Fierro recounted.

It was then that he asked for help restraining the shooter, who Fierro guessed was at least 300 pounds. Clubgoers responded, with one man securing the gunman's rifle. Then, according to the Times, "A drag dancer stomped on the gunman with high heels."

In addition to the five fatalities, which included two bartenders and a trans woman, the attack on Club Q left another 25 people injured. A 22-year-old man suspected of carrying out the attack is in the hospital.

The mass shooting came just before Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors those killed for their identity, and comes as far-right activists have been singling out drag performances in a campaign that experts warned over the summer could fuel violence. According to Sarah Kate Ellis, head of GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group, more than 100 drag events have been the target of violent threats this year.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Update: This story has been updated to reflect that contrary to previous media reports, the district attorney on the case said charges have not been filed against the suspect yet. Previous reports stated that charges had been filed.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 24

valley
5d ago

Hilarious. I bet this was the first in history a terrorist is taken out by high heels.

Reply(1)
18
Rudy Medrano
4d ago

started dancing in the club ended up dancing on his face

Reply
11
Colonial Rebel
4d ago

Whoa, can we wait for facts before we blame the entire right wing for the act of one man?

Reply(2)
9
 

