Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Door County Pulse
Christkindlmarkt Kicks off Thanksgiving Weekend
Last year’s original run for the Sister Bay Christkindlmarkt proved to be far more popular than organizers ever anticipated, drawing an estimated 10,000 visitors over three weekends. Now the event put on by the Sister Bay Historical Society is back for year two, taking place over three weekends: Nov....
Door County Pulse
PHOTOS: Holiday Season Begins In Sturgeon Bay!
Christmas festivities get underway early in Sturgeon Bay, with Unwrapping Sturgeon Bay and Christmas by the Bay events taking place the Friday and Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. This year, the weather cooperated to make it seem like a white Christmas kind of event: temperatures in the 20s, occasional snowflakes falling...
Door County Pulse
Egg Harbor Debuts Winter Concert Series
The Village of Egg Harbor has announced the lineup for its new winter concert series: Dorothy Scott and the Peacekeepers on Dec. 9, Switchback on Jan. 13, Dead Horses on Feb. 10, Sons of the Never Wrong on March 10, and Janet Planet on April 14. These musicians play a variety of styles from folk to rock to jazz.
Door County Pulse
Fine Line Holiday Open House
Stop by Fine Line Designs Gallery on Nov. 25-26, 10 am – 5 pm, for its holiday open house, featuring specials throughout the weekend. “A holiday gift from a Door County artist or any artist is very special,” said gallery owner Shari Gransee. “Not only because it supports the small business community, but because any recipient will truly appreciate an original, handmade piece of art as a gift.”
Door County Pulse
Girl Scouts Holiday Snack Sale
Did you know that Girl Scouts sell more than cookies? Senior Girl Scout Troop 4356 from Gibraltar will be holding a holiday nuts and chocolates sale Nov. 26, 10 am – 1 pm, at the Piggly Wiggly, 10576 Country Walk Dr. in Sister Bay. Items include honey-roasted mixed nuts, English butter toffee, Mint Treasures in a collectible tin, and more.
Door County Pulse
Open House, Winter Classes at The Clearing
Registration will open Dec. 1 for The Clearing Folk School’s 48th year of Winter Program classes. More than 50 adult day classes, many of which run multiple weeks, are being offered. Registrations are accepted online (preferred), in person at the Jens Jensen Center (capacity is limited to three people...
Door County Pulse
Holiday Fun at Crossroads
The Collins Learning Center at Crossroads at Big Creek will be closed Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday, but the trails will remain open. Looking for something to do after Thanksgiving? Take a half-mile walk in the enchanting glow of luminaries Nov. 25, 4:30-6 pm. Start in the parking lot, and follow the Meadow Loop Trail.
Door County Pulse
Run the One Barrel 2.62 Saturday
Have you always wanted to run a marathon – without all the work?. Now you can during the One Barrel 2.62 “Marathon” in Egg Harbor on Nov. 26. The run – just a bit shorter than a real marathon of 26.2 miles (what’s a little decimal-point movement among friends?) – will take participants through the back roads of Egg Harbor before finishing at the One Barrel Brewing Co. taproom just in time for Saturday college football and Egg Harbor’s Holly Days festivities.
Door County Pulse
Alice’s Fight: Thanksgiving parade supports 9-year-old battling leukemia
Alice Mattson likes going to the hospital. That’s one of the few saving graces in the ordeal that the 9-year-old Jacksonport resident and her family have endured since she was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia in 2021. “The hospital is like an adventure for her,” said her father, Jacob...
Door County Pulse
Tour Decorated Churches
The outreach team at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church invites community members to enjoy the Christmas décor of eight churches in the Sturgeon Bay area during its Follow the Star Church Christmastide Tour on Dec. 18, 1-4 pm. The tour is free and self-guided. The participating churches are St....
Door County Pulse
Not-So-Silent Nights at the White Gull Inn
Door County winters are quiet – too quiet, thought Andy Coulson. That’s why, in 1983, he started an annual winter concert series at his Fish Creek hotel, the White Gull Inn. “The only experience I had was that I was a musician myself,” he said, and that he...
Door County Pulse
Trackchair at the Ridges
The Ridges Sanctuary in Baileys Harbor hosted two Trackchair Open Access Days last week that allowed community members who can’t otherwise negotiate the trails to experience the beauty of The Ridges’ Family Discovery Trail. The sanctuary partnered with Kinect M1 to offer the opportunity to make all Ridges...
Door County Pulse
Northern Sky Announces 2023 Season
While things are gearing up for winter, Northern Sky Theater is already working on its 2023 season: three shows on its Peninsula State Park stage and three in its Gould Theater. The first of the park shows is the world premiere of The Fish Whisperer by Scott Guy, Robin Share,...
Door County Pulse
Giving Thanks by Sharing Meals
For Geoff Pinney and Leslie Youngsteadt, Thanksgiving starts especially early. Pinney organizes the community Thanksgiving meal delivery at Sturgeon Bay’s Henry S. Baird Masonic Lodge, which feeds about 300 people; and Youngsteadt puts together the Thanksgiving meal at the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church, which feeds about 375. With...
doorcountydailynews.com
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
Door County Pulse
Roundtable at the Lodge with the League
Join the Door County League of Women Voters on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 4:30-6:30 pm, for a roundtable wrap-up. The intentions for the evening are to relax, savor time together and reflect on what turned out to be a very busy 2022. Attendees will gather in the Gold Room at The...
Door County Pulse
Sturgeon Bay Plans Strategies to Land NERR Visitor Center
The final touches are being put on a plan seeking to bring a visitor center to Sturgeon Bay as part of the process to establish the Green Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR). The city’s Ad Hoc NERR Advisory Committee met Nov. 11 and discussed a prospectus and video being...
Door County Pulse
New Marketing Firm in Door County
Third Coast Marketing has joined the Sturgeon Bay business community. The marketing firm is the work of Hannah Paulus, a 10-year county resident and marketing professional who has worked in both agency and business environments. Learn more about the firm at 3rdcoastmarketing.com, by calling 920.207.4786 or by emailing [email protected]
Door County Pulse
Public Challenged to Help Land Conservation
In mid-October, John and Xan Fischer of Sturgeon Bay and Boulder, Colorado, put forth a challenge to the public to match their $350,000 gift to the Door County Land Trust by Dec. 15. The current response to the match is $160,000, which includes memberships and general donations. The funds from...
Door County Pulse
Color Fade
Photographer Thomas Jordan explores shades of gray. For a former Milwaukee ad guy who backed into photography after he retired, Thomas Jordan has done very well. He’s published several coffee-table books and earned numerous awards for his photography, which he started pursuing in earnest in 2013. Most recently, his book Black. White. And Shades of Gray took silver in the 2022 International Photography Awards, and One Week in Cuba won bronze.
Comments / 0