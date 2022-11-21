Read full article on original website
Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
USMNT misses golden opportunity in disappointing World Cup draw vs. Wales
The U.S. men’s national team arrived in Qatar lacking World Cup experience. After a grueling 1-1 draw with Wales, Gregg Berhalter’s side now has a pretty good idea of what its time in Qatar will be like. But after losing their heads at the wrong time in a disappointing 1-1 draw, it’s fair to wonder if that stay may now end after the group stage. The USMNT was comfortable in the first half and went in with a deserved 1-0 lead after Tim Weah’s opener. Wales, playing its first World Cup game in 64 years was looking insipid, bereft of ideas, and ready...
World Cup 2022: United States open as massive underdog to England after draw against Wales
Good news for any USMNT fans who think the States’ best game is ahead of them: there’s some fantastic value available for the Stars and Stripes next match against England. The bad news, however, is that England are coming off an absolute demolishing of Iran with a 6-2 victory in their World Cup opener. While Iran may be No. 20 in FIFA’s latest rankings, consider the United States (ranked No. 16) just fought to a 1-1 draw against a 19th-ranked Wales team.
USA’s European elite sparkle then fizzle on World Cup return against Wales
Gregg Berhalter displayed a preference for players who ply their trade overseas. For large parts of Monday’s game it was clear why. For the better part of 80 minutes on a cool Monday night in the Arabian desert west of Doha, it looked like the United States’ much talked-about golden generation was finally taking flight, perhaps ahead of schedule. More than five years after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and nearly eight-and-a-half years since their most recent appearance at the tournament, the second-youngest team in Qatar were making a swaggering return to the sport’s biggest stage.
England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of his star striker Harry Kane, but they will enter the contest as favourites even without the Tottenham forward.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group...
BBC
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
iheart.com
USA Ties Wales In Opening 2022 World Cup Match
The United States Men's National Team finished with a tie in its first World Cup matchup in eight years. The Americans tied the Wales National Team, 1-1, during their first Group B match in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Monday (November 21). Tim Weah scored the match's first goal on a...
Wayne Pivac knows he ‘can’t get sidetracked’ by talk over his Wales future
Wayne Pivac says he cannot allow himself to be sidetracked by speculation surrounding his future as Wales head coach.Pivac goes into Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia at the Principality Stadium under huge pressure.It follows an embarrassing 13-12 home defeat against Georgia last weekend, which came just eight months after Wales lost to annual Six Nations strugglers Italy in Cardiff.Wales have lost 19 of their 33 Tests since Pivac succeeded his fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after the World Cup.Whether Welsh Rugby Union chiefs decide on a change of head coach just 10 months out from the next global...
Gareth Bale: Wales appearance record ‘amazing’ but beating Iran more important
Gareth Bale wants to make becoming the most capped men’s player in Welsh football history “even more special” by leading Wales to World Cup victory over Iran.Bale is set to overtake Chris Gunter, who will be among the substitutes for Friday’s encounter, and win his 110th cap at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.Wales have been boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Joe Allen, out since mid-September with a hamstring injury, as they enter must-win territory following Monday’s 1-1 draw with the United States.Bale, who made his Wales debut in 2006 and is his country’s record scorer...
Wales hand debut to centre Joe Hawkins for Australia clash
Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins will make his Wales debut and lock Alun Wyn Jones has been recalled to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series finale against Australia.Hawkins, 20, steps in for Owen Watkin, who suffered a knee injury during last Saturday’s humiliating home defeat against Georgia.World record cap holder and former Wales skipper Jones, meanwhile, replaces Ben Carter for a first international start since last season’s Six Nations Championship.Elsewhere, full-back Leigh Halfpenny returns following a 16-month injury absence from the Wales team, and Gareth Anscombe features at fly-half.Other changes see wing Rio Dyer back in action – Josh...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Iran performance 'won't be enough' v USA - Gareth Southgate
Manager Gareth Southgate tells BBC Sport's Kelly Somers that England must raise their level further against the USA - and says certain decisions going against England are "a concern". Watch highlights of England v USA at 23:30 GMT on Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Watch more of our...
BBC
Wales v Australia: Head coach Wayne Pivac accepts 'a lot at stake' against Wallabies
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says he knows the importance of the final autumn international against Australia with...
World Cup Odds: Wales vs. Iran prediction, odds and pick – 11/25/2022
The second matches of the group stage begin as Wales faces off with Iran, with both countries looking for their first win. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Wales-Iran prediction and pick. The Welsh are coming off a 1-1 tie with the United States...
NBC Sports
England squad for 2022 World Cup
The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate. England go into the World Cup as the 4th favorites (+700) to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018...
Jamie George and Mako Vunipola in overhauled England team for South Africa clash
England have overhauled their front row for Saturday’s climax to the Autumn Nations Series against South Africa at Twickenham.Prop Mako Vunipola and hooker Jamie George have replaced Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie in anticipation of the Springboks’ forward-led assault.Vunipola and George made significant contributions from the bench in the 25-25 draw with New Zealand and are present among four changes to the starting XV.Wing Tommy Freeman makes his first appearance since the July tour to Australia at the expense of Jack Nowell and Alex Coles comes in for Sam Simmonds at blindside flanker.Eddie Jones has retained the half-back partnership of...
What TV channel is England vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture
England football know a second straight victory at the World Cup will see them qualified from Group B, following their clinical showing in the win over Iran.Opponents this time are United States, who themselves drew with Wales - though Gregg Berhalter’s side will no doubt be ruing the fact they were so dominant in that game early on and failed to make their superiority count sufficiently to take all three points.USA know that although a defeat would make matters difficult, they still have Iran to face in their final game - seemingly the weakest of the quartet, with four...
BBC
Exeter Chiefs: Club urged to 'take hold of destiny' by boss Rob Baxter
Exeter boss Rob Baxter says his side must "take hold of its destiny". The Chiefs return to action after a week off with a trip to Newcastle on Friday having won half of their eight matches this season. Their hard-fought win over London Irish almost two weeks ago ended a...
Former Wales captain ‘forced’ to take off rainbow bucket hat before World Cup game
Laura McAllister says she was forced to remove her rainbow bucket hat as she arrived to cheer on Wales at their World Cup 2022 kick-off.This clip shows the former captain of the Welsh women’s team being pulled aside by security, who told her she had to take off the “banned symbol.”The hats are a take on the iconic Welsh football symbol made by LGBT+ football organisation The Rainbow Wall.She told ITV News they were told they had to either take off the hats or miss the team’s first World Cup match since 1958.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Why England and Wales will not wear OneLove armbandEngland captain Harry Kane should have worn OneLove armband in opener, says Roy KeaneHero neighbour drags mother from house fire moments before huge explosion
Watch: Joao Felix Goal For Portugal v Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022
Joao Felix has given Portugal their second lead of the game as his goal puts them 2-1 up v Ghana. Watch his goal here.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Belgium's Jan Vertonghen fears players are 'controlled'
Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen says he feels "uncomfortable" and "afraid" to be talking about issues outside football at the World Cup in Qatar because he fears players will be punished for speaking about racism or discrimination. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand...
