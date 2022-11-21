ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown explains his decision to retweet a video of a group rallying around Kyrie Irving - “When I first saw that video is that I come from a community torn every day"

By Owen Crisafulli
 5 days ago

Brown provided a murky response as to why he retweeted the video, claiming his was supporting Irving, but he made a big gaffe retweeting the video

Kyrie Irving & Jaylen Brown

On Sunday night, the Brooklyn Nets welcomed Kyrie Irving back to the court after he served an eight-game suspension for promoting an antisemitic movie on his social media accounts. Irving completed the requirements for him to return to the court, and the Nets responded by beating the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 127-115.

Brown retweeted a video in which a group celebrated Irving’s return to the court

Of course, the drama didn’t end when Irving returned to the court, as an antisemitic group known as the Black Hebrew Israelites rallied around the Barclays Center ahead of Irving’s return to action. The group was handing out flyers containing Radical Hebrew Israelite propaganda before the game, expressing their support of Irving as he returned to action.

Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown came across the video on Twitter on Sunday night and ended up retweeting it, believing that the group was a college fraternity organization supporting Irving’s return. Brown had been outspoken in his support of Irving during his suspension but ended up retweeting this video seemingly in support of the group before providing a murky explanation of his reasoning for sharing the video.

Brown’s support of Kyrie Irving continues to be a bit worrying

Brown hasn’t been shy about expressing his support for Irving as he dealt with his suspension, but he continues to provide some worrying responses to his reasoning for supporting his former teammate. Regardless of Brown’s intentions when he retweeted this video, he failed to recognize what was taking place in the clip and ended up supporting a group that often encourages violence against white folks who are Jewish.

Brown is a big social activist, and while he had reason to be upset with Irving’s strange suspension given his involvement with the NBA Players Association, his support of some of Irving’s stances is concerning. Irving hasn’t come off as overly remorseful for the actions that got him suspended, which makes Brown’s support of Irving a bit strange.

This likely won’t be the last we hear of the Irving suspension, but for now, he’s back on the court trying to help the Nets catch Brown’s league-leading Celtics squad. Keeping Irving on the court will be crucial for Brooklyn, and they will also have a lot of work to do regarding the other issues throughout their organization. But for now, a roadblock has been cleared for the Nets.

Christ is the way
5d ago

I pray that the Hebrew Israelites gets the financial backing and support that they need to flourish and I pray that there a massive movement on a big scale to have all the true descendants of the 12 tribes of Judah to join in this movement and make it more powerful than and other movement by and other race ever and I pray that no government or right wing racist group can stop their progress I pray that ALMIGHTY GOD protect the Hebrew Israelites and any descendants of the 12 tribes of JUDAH GODS CHOSEN people IN MY LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST NAME I PRAY AMEN 🙏🏻🙏🏾🙏🙏🏻

A sizzle
5d ago

Our people are waking up ,let's continue to build and come together, big up to Jalen Brown.

